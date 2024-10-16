koa pomaikai
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 320
- Reaction score
- 766
Dana White is trying to help Shane Carwin after the antitrust lawsuit that Shane Carwin is part of revealed his poor health.
It’s revealed he can barely tie his shoes anymore.
“He can barely tie his f*cking shoes. He’s not doing great.”
“Schaub revealed that while the antitrust lawsuit continues to play out in the courts, the UFC did reach out to Carwin in an attempt to get him some help for the health struggles he’s faced.
“As soon as Dana [White] heard that Shane was having some issues, they flew Shane down there and tried [to help him],” Schaub said.”
It’s revealed he can barely tie his shoes anymore.
“He can barely tie his f*cking shoes. He’s not doing great.”
“Schaub revealed that while the antitrust lawsuit continues to play out in the courts, the UFC did reach out to Carwin in an attempt to get him some help for the health struggles he’s faced.
“As soon as Dana [White] heard that Shane was having some issues, they flew Shane down there and tried [to help him],” Schaub said.”
Brendan Schaub laments struggles ex-UFC champ Shane Carwin faces now: ‘He can barely tie his f*cking shoes’
Retired UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub addressed a recent letter his friend and former training partner Shane Carwin wrote in support of the UFC antitrust lawsuit settlement while detailing the struggles he’s faced since he stopped fighting
www.mmafighting.com