I have sympathy, but Carwin is one of those guys just like Wanderlei (one of my all time favourite fighters) that juiced his way to the top and in doing so put his opponents in more danger than if they were competing clean. So yeah CTE obviously fucking sucks, but there is a wall that blocks my sympathy from going to far when it comes to known PED users, Carwin 100% took them even if he never was busted pre USADA.