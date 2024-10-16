Media Dana White is helping Shane Carwin. Schwab cries for what happened to Carwin.

Dana White is trying to help Shane Carwin after the antitrust lawsuit that Shane Carwin is part of revealed his poor health.

It’s revealed he can barely tie his shoes anymore.


“He can barely tie his f*cking shoes. He’s not doing great.”

“Schaub revealed that while the antitrust lawsuit continues to play out in the courts, the UFC did reach out to Carwin in an attempt to get him some help for the health struggles he’s faced.

“As soon as Dana [White] heard that Shane was having some issues, they flew Shane down there and tried [to help him],” Schaub said.”

www.mmafighting.com

Brendan Schaub laments struggles ex-UFC champ Shane Carwin faces now: ‘He can barely tie his f*cking shoes’

Retired UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub addressed a recent letter his friend and former training partner Shane Carwin wrote in support of the UFC antitrust lawsuit settlement while detailing the struggles he’s faced since he stopped fighting
Carwin also wrestled at high level , played football and sparred full contact multiple x weekly. I feel for guy but man ..fighters have to be smarter nowadays with the way they train, spar and even fight .Look at Nan Pham . Dude can barely talk . Look at his style of wreckless fighting . Holloway gonna be headed that way with his point at middle of cage and let’s bang for the just bleed gods style of fighting .
 
Max doesn't spar, that'll probably be his saving grace. A lot of these guys took more damage in the gym than in the cage.
 
Schwab trying his damndest to cry is funny. He is the ultimate retarded grifter, who views everyone as beneath him, while being the laughing stock in multiple industries. Literally nothing likable about him. He's now LARPing as a blue collar truck enthusiast, while having botox and lip injections. He literally thinks Africa is a country.
 
Hard to say how much damage is required for CTE, I mean technically even one punch can be enough to fuck you up for life.
 
I have sympathy, but Carwin is one of those guys just like Wanderlei (one of my all time favourite fighters) that juiced his way to the top and in doing so put his opponents in more danger than if they were competing clean. So yeah CTE obviously fucking sucks, but there is a wall that blocks my sympathy from going to far when it comes to known PED users, Carwin 100% took them even if he never was busted pre USADA.
 
Majority probably came from football as he played it for years. His sparring just capped all that damage off.
 
