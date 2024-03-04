Dana White is feeding Dustin to BSD

Not exactly feeding. We dont know how bad the KO did to him. Before that, he had no signs of slowing down and one of the toughest mofos in the division
 
No, they tried to feed him to Conor. I think since then with Poirier's two wins over Conor he's become a bit of a star in his own right and has gotten a title shot and fights with Chandler and Gaethje. This is the first time since the Hooker fight he's had to fight to defend his ranking against a young up and comer.
 
Not exactly feeding. We dont know how bad the KO did to him. Before that, he had no signs of slowing down and one of the toughest mofos in the division
He hasn't been tested by grapplers that often. Even if Dustin comes in looking like his old self I can see him losing here.
 
Shit, Dustin looked good against Justin before he got kicked in the head. Sometimes even the best fighters don't see it coming.
 
Trying to build new names off the old guard is just part of the game.

Dustin is a good test.
 
