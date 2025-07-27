Dana White is clueless — and so are JJ and Tom

Luffy
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2017
- Messages
- 2,128
- Reaction score
- 1,449
Dana, JJ and Tom are all clueless. JJ talked about Ngannou saying the UFC knew his plans and that his only fight is Ngannou. JJ had tweeted : "don't say Ngannou will be easier than Tom, Tom has no wrestling, Ngannou at least has some wrestling, I'd whoop his ass too".
Now Tom is the one calling Ngannou out. Dana said he won't bring Ngannou back. The JJ, Tom, Ngannou drama is weird, both JJ and Tom look like they're avoiding certain fights and mentioning Ngannou for whatever reason. Look at Dana's conference... He looked totally clueless, he didn't even know what to say... Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is calling both Tom and JJ as fights he is ready for and Alex said " whether it's Aspinall or Jones, for me it doesn't matter, I am better "
Now Tom is the one calling Ngannou out. Dana said he won't bring Ngannou back. The JJ, Tom, Ngannou drama is weird, both JJ and Tom look like they're avoiding certain fights and mentioning Ngannou for whatever reason. Look at Dana's conference... He looked totally clueless, he didn't even know what to say... Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is calling both Tom and JJ as fights he is ready for and Alex said " whether it's Aspinall or Jones, for me it doesn't matter, I am better "