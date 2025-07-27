  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dana White is clueless — and so are JJ and Tom

Dana, JJ and Tom are all clueless. JJ talked about Ngannou saying the UFC knew his plans and that his only fight is Ngannou. JJ had tweeted : "don't say Ngannou will be easier than Tom, Tom has no wrestling, Ngannou at least has some wrestling, I'd whoop his ass too".

Now Tom is the one calling Ngannou out. Dana said he won't bring Ngannou back. The JJ, Tom, Ngannou drama is weird, both JJ and Tom look like they're avoiding certain fights and mentioning Ngannou for whatever reason. Look at Dana's conference... He looked totally clueless, he didn't even know what to say... Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is calling both Tom and JJ as fights he is ready for and Alex said " whether it's Aspinall or Jones, for me it doesn't matter, I am better "

 
Dana somehow missed Jon's retirement announcements twice. He's too busy snuggling up to foreign billionaires and LARPing as a boxing promoter to even know what's going on in the thing that made him rich and powerful to begin with.
 
Dana, JJ and Tom are all clueless. JJ talked about Ngannou saying the UFC knew his plans and that his only fight is Ngannou. JJ had tweeted : "don't say Ngannou will be easier than Tom, Tom has no wrestling, Ngannou at least has some wrestling, I'd whoop his ass too".

Now Tom is the one calling Ngannou out. Dana said he won't bring Ngannou back. The JJ, Tom, Ngannou drama is weird, both JJ and Tom look like they're avoiding certain fights and mentioning Ngannou for whatever reason. Look at Dana's conference... He looked totally clueless, he didn't even know what to say... Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is calling both Tom and JJ as fights he is ready for and Alex said " whether it's Aspinall or Jones, for me it doesn't matter, I am better "

I think you have learning difficulties.
 
