Dana White is basically manipulating Jones into doing whatever he wants by denying him access to UFC WH event

Dana is aware and knows that the only reason Jon Jones came out of retirement was for the UFC White House event. Likely in Jone's mind, it is a perfect launching pad to boost his brand and popularity.





Given Jone's screwed him over by backing out of the Aspinall fight, as well as, his many legal troubles, Dana needs to make sure that Jones can easily be controlled. And what better way of having Jone's submit to your will than by initially denying him what he wants most.







Jones likely will accept a much lower payout than what he was demanding in the Asipinall fight and he likely would agree to fight whoever Dana puts him up against. This is a win, win scenario for Dana as Jones does not have any bargaining power here. And do not be fooled by Dana denying Jones, he knows the most talked about fight right now is him vs Tom and even said that would be the dream match he would like to put in place for UFC WH event.



