Media Dana White is always right… Francis Ngannou scammed PFL with the Cameroon price scam

“Francis Ngannou is not a nice guy, and not a guy that I want to be in business with”

-Dana White

Francis Ngannou pretends to be a nice guy… but I think we know what he is. UFC dodged a bullet letting him go.

1755065415598.jpeg



www.sportskeeda.com

"We worked for two years" - PFL boss Donn Davis calls out Francis Ngannou’s no-show in Africa event

Donn Davis, the founder and chairman of the PFL, recently expressed his disappointment with Francis Ngannou, who was reportedly absent from the inaugural event of the budding MMA promotion in Africa.
www.sportskeeda.com

www.essentiallysports.com

Francis Ngannou’s “Selfish” Approach Backfires as UFC Legend Warns PFL After Africa Event

Former referee defends Francis Ngannou as his PFL absence frustrates Donn Davis and raises doubts over the heavyweight’s priorities.
www.essentiallysports.com
 
koa pomaikai said:
It was predicted all the way back 6 months ago Ngannou was gonna scam PFL

www.sportskeeda.com

"PFL got scammed by a Nigerian" - Fans react as Francis Ngannou clears stance on boxing ambitions and potential Deontay Wilder showdown

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, has made it clear that his next fight will be in boxing, with Deontay Wilder as his preferred opponent.
www.sportskeeda.com
Click to expand...
I wouldnt say "was gonna scam", he scammed them the moment they signed him for 2 fights for 22 million combined purse, and still guaranteed purse into the millions for his opponents, they lost money once, they are not making the 2nd fight.
 
He definitely fleeced the PFL. He's fought once for them since the deals been signed with no fight for him on the horizon. Hasn't really promoted the brand at all. Didn't bother showing up to the PFL Africa events. He got em good
 
We should get a new tv show:

Where the heck is Francis?

With pfl crew trying to locate his whereabouts
 
