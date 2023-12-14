Dana White insists UFC 300 is going to be so insane that fans will lose their minds over the first prelim

Arm Barbarian
Dana White insists UFC 300 fight card will be so ‘insane,’ fans will lose their minds over ‘first Prelim of the night’
Dana White is building a fight card so "insane" for the upcoming UFC 300 PPV event that MMA fans will lose their minds over the first Prelim of the night.
Which of course already has me skeptical.
I do hope Pink Pinnochio isn't just bloviating for once.
Any ideas on who this first prelim match up might possibly be?
