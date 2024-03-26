Dana white insane gambling story on the Lex Fridman podcast (lost $3 million in a single night)

Leviticus

Leviticus

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 6, 2021
Messages
847
Reaction score
2,344
TLDR: Dana went to bed hammered thinking he lost $80k in a bad night on blackjack - woke up and the casino told him he had actaully lost $3 million because he called up the owner and asked for more credit and called him a fucking pu$$y.



Dana gambles and loses more in a single night than these fighters make in a lifetime of head trauma and CTE. Could easily break offf just $1 million for the fighters on each card and it would be like he dropped $1 on the sidewalk.
 
I have another Dana White casino related story to share

Once upon a time, in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Dana White found himself at the bustling MGM Grand Casino. The neon lights illuminated the night sky, casting a kaleidoscope of colors on the bustling crowd. Dana, the renowned president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), had a reputation for his toughness in the world of mixed martial arts, but tonight, a different challenge awaited him.

As Dana strolled through the lively casino floor, the rhythmic sounds of slot machines and the distant cheers from poker tables filled the air. Amidst the glittering chaos, he spotted his grandmother, Eleanor, seated on a bench near the entrance. Her weathered face and tired eyes told a tale of struggles and hardships.

Concerned, Dana approached Eleanor, recognizing her desperate situation. "Grandma, what are you doing here?" he asked with genuine worry.

Eleanor looked up, surprise and a hint of embarrassment in her eyes. "Oh, Dana, dear. I never thought I'd see you here. I just... I needed some help, and I didn't know where else to turn."

Dana took a seat beside his grandmother, his concern turning into compassion. "Grandma, you should have told me. What's going on? Why are you here?"

Eleanor sighed, her shoulders slumping. "I've fallen on hard times, Dana. Bills piling up, and I didn't want to burden you. I thought maybe I could get lucky and win something here to ease the financial strain."

Dana gently placed a hand on his grandmother's shoulder. "You should never have to go through this alone. I'm here for you. Let's talk about what's going on, and we'll figure it out together."

The two of them found a quieter spot in the casino, away from the glitzy distractions. Dana listened as Eleanor shared her struggles, and together they discussed a plan to overcome the challenges she faced. Dana reassured his grandmother that she was not alone, and they would find a solution together.

When his grandmother asked for a small amount of $50 to purchase food as she was starving, Dana White told her to get on her knees and beg. And when she did, Dana White took off his $4000 Gucci belt and whipped her multiple times. He then proceeded to unzip his pants and attempted to urinate on here before security staff and bystanders intervened He was kicked out of the casino and fined $11,000
 
IMG_2429.gifIMG_2444.gif
 
TLDR: Dana went to bed hammered thinking he lost $80k in a bad night on blackjack - woke up and the casino told him he had actaully lost $3 million because he called up the owner and asked for more credit and called him a fucking pu$$y.



Dana gambles and loses more in a single night than these fighters make in a lifetime of head trauma and CTE. Could easily break offf just $1 million for the fighters on each card and it would be like he dropped $1 on the sidewalk.
You saying a million per fighter? Because that would be just over a billion dollars last year. Not sure they can do that.
 
I'd prefer a story about Dana White spending time time with his family (non snow nor wife slap related).
 
You saying a million per fighter? Because that would be just over a billion dollars last year. Not sure they can do that.
I think he was saying a mill per card. Doable but he would have to have an entirely different orientation on life to want to spend $50m in that way annually.
 
That’s a lot of performance bonuses right there. He could have put Mount Everest in his driveway for that much money.
 
Nothing worse than degenerate gambler

<nonemybusiness>

except... a degenerate, that slaps their wife.
 
I told an AI to continue the dialogue in Dana's authentic personality.

"Fifty bucks? What the f***, Grandma? You come strolling in here, smelling like old lady perfume and desperation, and now you're begging me for cash like a broke-ass bitch? You gotta be kidding me!"

His bald head shines like a beacon of anger under the casino lights as he throws chips in the air. "I worked my ass off for every fing dime, and now you think I'm your personal ATM? Hell no! You made your bed, now lie in that s, you pathetic loser!"

He leans in, his voice dripping with contempt. "Listen, I don't give a f*** about your sob story. You want money? Go sell your dentures or something, 'cause you ain't getting s*** from me. Now get the hell out of my face before I lose my f***ing mind!"
 
