Dana White - I will never retire

On Tucker Carlson
Credit: LowKick MMA
476192772_1084620677042204_1707477208069995285_n.jpg
 
Why would he?

Look at who he surrounds himself with... he can easily build multi-generational wealth.

An "empire" so to speak.

It wouldn't make sense to retire if your life is setup like that.

Do people really believe he works hard? 🤭
 
It's obviously not about the money to Dana because he has way more than enough of that to walk away.. it's about the control and power.

I mean, you can't say he hasn't earned it, whether you like the guy or not.. the UFC speaks for itself. He knows what he's doing.
 
That's too bad. Before the end of Zuffa, Dana was saying he would eventually retire, and that he wouldn't do this forever. I think the level of fame is too much to walk away from at this point, being the narcissist he is, he'll always be trying to feed that.

That's a bummer for the sport though. He was a big part of saving the sport early on, but then he became a drag on it. Now he's nothing but a lying stooge that most fans would like to be rid of.
 
Dana's biggest love in life is having the toughest dudes on the planet bow to him cageside. It's why he does it. He grew up a nerd and now he feels like he is the baddest dude on the planet. He tells his friends how every champion thanks him. It's his entire thing
 
It's Dana. Sooner or later he will say the wrong thing and cancel himself.
 
What else is he going to do? Hang around the house and smack his wife around?
 
PeterGriffin said:
It's Dana. Sooner or later he will say the wrong thing and cancel himself.
No he won't. The dirtbag has been caught on camera hitting his wife and is still the face of the UFC. He's ground in like a tick.
 
As important as he was in the early Zuffa era.

I’d like to see him go. Or at least to be fair in the treatment of the fighters. As in..

There should be the same set of rules for everybody. Inside, and outside the Octagon.

He tends to make, and/or take stuff personally.

It’s too bad a man with such power has to be a real shit heel sometimes.
 
Good fi him 💪

Wid Gary Brecka on di case bro finna live to 145 prolly mi rate it
 
HNIC215 said:
Why would he?

Look at who he surrounds himself with... he can easily build multi-generational wealth.

An "empire" so to speak.

It wouldn't make sense to retire if your life is setup like that.

Do people really believe he works hard? 🤭
Of course he has and does, cmon man
 
