Dana White - I will never retire

That's too bad. Before the end of Zuffa, Dana was saying he would eventually retire, and that he wouldn't do this forever. I think the level of fame is too much to walk away from at this point, being the narcissist he is, he'll always be trying to feed that.



That's a bummer for the sport though. He was a big part of saving the sport early on, but then he became a drag on it. Now he's nothing but a lying stooge that most fans would like to be rid of.