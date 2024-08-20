koa pomaikai
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 128
- Reaction score
- 338
More peoples knows @Arm Barbarian than thoses two, pretty sure of this.Are these truly celebrities though? Two dudes I've literally never heard of, and will go back to not existing once I leave this thread.
I've heard of one of them (Adin Ross), mostly because he violated campaign finance laws during a cringey live stream with former president Trump.Are these truly celebrities though? Two dudes I've literally never heard of, and will go back to not existing once I leave this thread.
More peoples knows @Arm Barbarian than thoses two, pretty sure of this.
Are these truly celebrities though? Two dudes I've literally never heard of, and will go back to not existing once I leave this thread.
AB is a legend though. Makes sense.More peoples knows @Arm Barbarian than thoses two, pretty sure of this.
Are these truly celebrities though? Two dudes I've literally never heard of, and will go back to not existing once I leave this thread.
Don't think anyone over the age of 18 knows who these are.
No they really aren'tI mean they are far more popular than traditional Hollywood celebrities.
They probably would if they followed Jones, Dana, and ghey pron.Don't think anyone over the age of 18 knows who these are.
You think Bradd Pitt could get 100,000+ people to live stream watch him watch a random video?No they really aren't