Media Dana White hologram introduces us to Dana Blanco

wcw-konnan.gif
 
The Siege said:
Is this the hologram?

I thought it would be like out in the lobby where you can walk around it.

What's the difference between this and just Dana on a flat screen TV with a 3D effect?
I see no difference, but I can't tell 100% if its a screen or a shadowbox because of the camera man.
SamuraiBro said:
Will the Dana hologram tell me that Jon Jones is the best ever ?
Yes, in multiple languages.
 
The Siege said:
They are 10-15 years from that kind of hologram; not a reality yet.
 
1. That is a screen, not a hologram

2. How do you do, fellow kids
 
I was hoping to see like a hologram the fans could walk around. Something cool. What I saw in that video is not cool at all.
 
