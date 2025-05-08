For Power Slap



I got a pal named Juicy Finau thats a pro wrestler, he's a big giant moose of a man and he's been posting pics from the Power Slap combine that is happening right now in Vegas so I knew something was afoot and now it looks like we got confirmation that Uncle Dana has decided to go All In on the rasslin bidness to find the next generation of stars for the #1 promotion in his portfolio



My homie Big Juicy is a massive Islander with a head like a Buick so he should take the whole prize down easy as ya please, and if anyone is wondering, he is a close associate of the legendary Anoa'i/Fatu wrestling family(The Rock, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, etc.) so that should give them a reason to put a little extra promotion behind him on the show







Power Slap - the controversial TV show from UFC head Dana White - is set to produce a season featuring professional wrestlers as contestants.



Per a report from Fightful Select, Sinn Bodhi - fka Kizarny in WWE - has been recruiting for the show, with indy stars such as Casanova Valentine, Mechawolf, Juicy Finau, Stunt Marshall, Mazzerati, Facade, HollyHood Haley J, Alice Crowley, Christi Jaynes, Marty the Moth, Bruno El Oso Blanco, The Suavectios, Dani Mo and others set to compete.



Dana White is said to have met with many of the talent approached for the season, with talent apparently told by some under the Power Slap umbrella to generate buzz.



Whilst the exposure from appearing on Power Slap - and what is said to be a good payday for the indie talents approached - will be beneficial, there are obvious concerns around concussions and other head injuries associated with blunt force blows to the head.



Since being established as a slap fighting league in 2022, there have been three televised series of Power Slap, with many contests filmed in UFC’s Apex arena in Las Vegas.