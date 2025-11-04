News Dana White has no plans to retire anytime soon: “What the f*ck am I gonna do when I retire?"

Dana White has no intention of retiring anytime soon. Or ever.

For years, there's been speculation that White might be on the cusp of hanging things up as the head of the UFC. After all, the man has accomplished all there is to accomplish in sports promotion. But apparently love of the game is gonna keep him around forever.

Talking to Luke Elsman, White addressed why he has no intention of walking away from the UFC.

“What the f*ck am I gonna do when I retire? When I was younger, the older people used to say, ‘When I retire, I’ll be drinking Mai Tais on the beach,’ and all this sh*t.

"I go on great vacations — after 10 days, I’m sick of putting f*cking suntan lotion on, I'm sick of drinking, I’m sick of all this sh*t, and I’m ready to get back to the grind."

Does this mean Dana IS retiring confirmed??
 
Dana doesn't have the personality to retire at all. He's a workaholic.
 
I know right? Forget about spending time with his wife and family, doing things to enrich his life and take it easy for a while.

Just keeping banging prostitutes and railing coke and gambling, oh and taking fighters money.
 
That's it!
Retirement is bullshit, he'll stay in charge of the UFC until he's 100 years old, until he drops dead.
 
Dana will never retire

The moment he retires, there will be few ex fighters who will want to pay him a "visit"

The UFC is Dana's protection
 
Now he can tell his wife that he is out working. What the f is he going to tell her when he retires...that he is playing golf 24/7? Man gotta be wise about his moves...

Like his marriage and family life doesn't seem to be very good.On other side his job, gambling and girls seems to be his top hobbies...
 
He can spend time with his family and finally fulfill his dream of being a successful YouTube influencer… or keep banging ring girls on the road, snorting blow and avoiding home life🤷🏽‍♂️🤩
 
Doesn't sound too bad tbh
 
