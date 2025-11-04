Dana White has no plans to retire anytime soon. | MMA Fighting Dana White has no intention of retiring anytime soon. Or ever. For years, there's been speculation that White might be on the cusp of hanging things up as the head of the UFC. After all, the man has accomplished all there is to accomplish in sports promotion. But apparently love of the game is...

Dana White has no intention of retiring anytime soon. Or ever.For years, there's been speculation that White might be on the cusp of hanging things up as the head of the UFC. After all, the man has accomplished all there is to accomplish in sports promotion. But apparently love of the game is gonna keep him around forever.Talking to Luke Elsman, White addressed why he has no intention of walking away from the UFC.“What the f*ck am I gonna do when I retire? When I was younger, the older people used to say, ‘When I retire, I’ll be drinking Mai Tais on the beach,’ and all this sh*t."I go on great vacations — after 10 days, I’m sick of putting f*cking suntan lotion on, I'm sick of drinking, I’m sick of all this sh*t, and I’m ready to get back to the grind."Does this mean Dana IS retiring confirmed??