Media Dana White has named Kamaru Usman as the Greatest Welterweight of all Time

Do you agree?

  • Total voters
    51
Dana is so salty and holds a grudge, he just can't let go of it.

I'm not even sure Usman is the 2nd best WW of all time, he might be, its a toss up with him and Hughes, people forget Hughes had a great run and has won double the amount of fights that Usman has. GSP 1st obviously.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
This
There is literally no logical argument for Usman as Number 1 ww.
I have Hughes as 2
 
8k19uh.jpg
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
It’s Hughes for number 2, imo. More title wins, and defences than Usman. Oh, and he actually beat GSP in a title fight, as well.

Neither Hughes, or GSP were calling out “Masvidal level journeymen” for a free title defence. They fought the next guy in line.

Until something surpasses it. Usman calling out Masvidal was the worst call out from a champion, I’ve ever seen. Especially since.. Champions don’t call people out.
 
Usman is a good fighter, has won a lot BEFORE he got to the belt. But come on, his title fights with Colby and Mas are not even close to what Hughes has done. And he will never surpass GSP, thats dumb like everything that comes out of bald goofs mouth.
Full of 🧂, like always....
 
