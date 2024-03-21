BoxerMaurits
Swipe for the video:
ThisDana is so salty and holds a grudge, he just can't let go of it.
I'm not even sure Usman is the 2nd best WW of all time, he might be, its a toss up with him and Hughes, people forget Hughes had a great run and has won double the amount of fights that Usman has. GSP 1st obviously.
It's Hughes for number 2, imo. More title wins, and defences than Usman. Oh, and he actually beat GSP in a title fight, as well.
I'm not even sure Usman is the 2nd best WW of all time, he might be, its a toss up with him and Hughes, people forget Hughes had a great run and has won double the amount of fights that Usman has. GSP 1st obviously.