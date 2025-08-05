Dana White has absolutely ruined the UFC in the last few years, especially this year

The UFC is becoming what Dana White always hated about Boxing, the only fights that were good was Alex vs Ankalaev 1, Merab vs Umar, other than that, 2025 has shown nothing good:



-Barely stripped Jon of the title after fans begged him to do it for many months or even 2 years since Aspinall became interim champion.

-Attempts to promote Boxing, which rivals the UFC.

-Refused to book Volk and Movsar despite both fighters appealing for the fight.

-Has put together increasingly scrappier and more mediocre fight cards as time goes on.

-Refuses to make Super fights, no Valentina vs Zhang, no Tom vs Jon, ilia vs Islam...and the list goes on.

-Barely promotes fights (no face to face interviews, mediocre fight posters, lazily announcing fights on Instagram live whilst trying desperately to sounds remotely passionate about the sport)

-Other than him releasing Mokaev and refusing to sign Francis back but Francis doesn't want it either way to save the HW division, also he has been releasing fighters who are winning at HW, like Martin Buday, Alexander Romanov, Rozenstruik whom lost to top HW Pavlovich...and some of these talented HW's, and many unfair releases of fighters.

-Barely books title fights which adds more excitement to the UFC, he keeps one shotting the fans, hypes the fans first and then ONE SHOT, he lied to fans about he will make a fight that will drive people crazy, like saying he will make Tom vs Jon but didn't.

-Overpricing everything and underpaying the fighters, gives wrong bonuses to fighters, like Dustin vs Max 3 didn't win FOTN or Holland vs D-Rod but Vettori vs Hernandez which wasn't that "WOW" or didn't give Reyes any POTN despite coming back to W column, or no POTN in the last event of Taira.

-He still doesn't want to give Russian fighters title shots even if they solidified their position for title fights, or denying No. 1 contenders title shots like Virna Jandiroba.

-Like, at least book more fights for WMMA, the Women champions are inactive af, Zhang Weili hasn't fought for 6 months but DDP who fought with her on same card is gonna make his next title defense in a few days.

-Some MMA Legends like: Frank Shamrock, Tim Sylvia, Dan Henderson, Mirko Cro Cop...and among others are still not in the UFC but rather inducts guys who win TUF and few title fights to the UFC HOF.



Do you believe Dana White should retire?