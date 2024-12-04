Media Dana White HALTS Jones vs Ngannou Saudi Rumors "NOT True, Jon vs Tom" ONLY

Looks like turk came out the shadows and is gonna throw Jones a bag

Turk bless

<BC1><JonesDXSuckIt><JonesLaugh>
 
Dana:are you crazy we would never do such thing! No money will ch..

Sees the oil money offer

Dana:Im going to make it happen
 
AmonTobin said:
Try and keep up.

And if Tom annihilates him? Would that be funny too or would you cry?
Click to expand...
Can't say I would care either way, tbh.

I'm not invested in whether any of these guys win or lose

But, I do enjoy when hated figures win just because a lot of people eat crow and are forced to evaluate their thinking.

It's a glorious moment that inspires growth(hopefully at least)
 
rjmbrd said:
No, Jon told you he's ducking Tom.

On camera, over and over again. It must be a lot of work and frankly feel bad making shit posts all the time. Doesn't that feel awful?
Click to expand...
Jon said he'll fight Tom for the right purse.

Dana said he's making Jon vs Tom.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you right now.
 
tenor.gif
 
what do the vegas odds makers have on either of those happening?
 
markg171 said:
Jon said he'll fight Tom for the right purse.

Dana said he's making Jon vs Tom.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you right now.
Click to expand...


Jon repeatedly said he didn't want to fight Tom... you know this, everyone reading this knows it.

You are a weirdo who gets up in the morning to pretend its your job to be a UFC troll on this message board. Nobody likes you, but you persist.

What is that like?
 
Jones won't fight Tom. The Ngannou fight might be possible if the UFC were willing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

blaseblase
The timeline of Jon Jones refusing to fight Ngannou
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
3K
icemun
icemun
SpiderFan187
If Jones / Tom play it right they have some massive leverage right now over the UFC (Francis waiting in the wings)
Replies
13
Views
290
RedDevilFan
RedDevilFan
D
  • Poll
Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, and Tom Aspinall: Will We Get Any of This Era's Elite Heavyweight Showdowns, or Nah?
2
Replies
30
Views
956
Mmmmmmma1234
Mmmmmmma1234
Tronald Dump
Dana White hopes Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner unifies with Tom Aspinall: 'If both retire, f*cking that'll suck'
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
5K
blaseblase
blaseblase
Sensee
  • Poll
Dana still claims Frances didn’t want to fight Jones..
5 6 7
Replies
122
Views
4K
Bend NvR Break
Bend NvR Break

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,767
Messages
56,604,989
Members
175,305
Latest member
luvzo

Share this page

Back
Top