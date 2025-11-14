Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 4,592
- Reaction score
- 9,921
Dana was on the one hand slightly surprised as well, but then he said this:
Dana was on the one hand slightly surprised as well, but then he said this:
Nah, a Muslim country wouldn't tolerate Trump blowing Bill Clinton and having the photographs fall into Russian hands.Obviously there’s a huge Muslim community out here in New York
And also you have to look at the fact that Islam is looked at as one of the best ever
Islam has done so much
It’s basically a Muslim country right now
Wonder if he will attend and if the camera will pan to him at the event.NYC just elected a muslim mayor... so there's that