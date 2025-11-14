Media Dana White had to adress NYC praising the Russian over Western ally to media

Wonder if the new Mayor will attend the event
Obviously there’s a huge Muslim community out here in New York

And also you have to look at the fact that Islam is looked at as one of the best ever

Islam has done so much

It’s basically a Muslim country right now


Egészségére! said:
Nah, a Muslim country wouldn't tolerate Trump blowing Bill Clinton and having the photographs fall into Russian hands.

Those Epstein emails had some exchanges even I wasn't expecting.
 
NYC just elected a muslim mayor... so there's that

but honestly islam has way more personality than jack and had more to say on the mic.

jack was just like 'yeah, sure, ok, we'll see on saturday'. And he doesn't really have a back story like khabib and islam do. His biggest accomplishment is decisioning a guy nobody rates highly (belal)
 
That's the main difference between American and European audience. In the US you get praised for being a little different, in the EU you get beaten up by football hooligans for being different (as you should).

Watch NBA gay ass crowd, and then see this:

 
Yes over 100,000 mayorships in the US and a couple dozen are Muslims, so that equals a Muslim country. Got it 🥴 Dana’s red pill bias showing strong. Rough week for MAGA nation. People really are freaking out about this. There’s a literal sexual predator in the White House and people are losing their shit about a Muslim mayor 😂
 
