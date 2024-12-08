and this is why Fight pay is so important.. being chummy with dana and accepting

his crappy pay with some venum gift certificates might help you short term but in the long term

when you get older and you got bills to pay and you hear DANA say this....



think about it you stiff me out of my pay steal my likeness i GOTTA KISS YOUR AZZ

or ill get the woodley aljo cyborg treatment Cant get sponsors and when i get old or start losing

THATS IT? Maaann i dont know how dana sleeps at night....