Diaz is already on the list.Had Diaz fought Vincente...
Dana would've included Nick in this list.
Nice card Dana. Bunch of retirees.
Good fuckin gawdKron actually had the best performance, effort, attempt out of these four...which is saying something spectacular.
For the first time i agree with Dana.
Never seen him tell 4 fighters who just fought to retire however..
I honestly don't think the UFC wants tony to keep fighting. But they are trying to help him out. For fucks sake they gave him chiesa. That's not milking that's a fucking layupDuh, I think people knew they all should've retired way before tonight. The problem is the UFC loves to milk names, aka Tony Ferguson.
He still bounces great before the fights starts imho.Disagree. I want Guida to keep fighting.
Yes I agree.He shoulda been cut after he lost 7 in a row and you could see he was moving like he was 80.
Jim Miller still wins fights and looks competitive. Don't think he should be lumped in. Obviously not going to contend for a title, but still puts on good fights.
And don't blame Dana. The fans are the ones still asking for guys like Nick to be brought back and think Jim Miller should be on every card.
"How can they cut Arlovski REEEEEEEE"
But I don't think the UFC is taking advantage of him. They just feel sorry for the guy and trying to help him out. Especially since he showed up for them against Justin when they needed him in covid times.
That right w Queen Green wasn't good. And That last fight should been on PFL or bellator and not ufcJim Miller still wins fights and looks competitive. Don't think he should be lumped in. Obviously not going to contend for a title, but still puts on good fights.