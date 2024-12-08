Media Dana White: Guida, Weidman, Kron, and Anthony Smith Should ALL Retire

CasualBot said:
Had Diaz fought Vincente...

Dana would've included Nick in this list.

Nice card Dana. Bunch of retirees.

<GOT2>
Diaz is already on the list.

And don't blame Dana. The fans are the ones still asking for guys like Nick to be brought back and think Jim Miller should be on every card.

"How can they cut Arlovski REEEEEEEE"
 
and this is why Fight pay is so important.. being chummy with dana and accepting
his crappy pay with some venum gift certificates might help you short term but in the long term
when you get older and you got bills to pay and you hear DANA say this....

think about it you stiff me out of my pay steal my likeness i GOTTA KISS YOUR AZZ
or ill get the woodley aljo cyborg treatment Cant get sponsors and when i get old or start losing
THATS IT? Maaann i dont know how dana sleeps at night....
 
Poirierfan said:
Duh, I think people knew they all should've retired way before tonight. The problem is the UFC loves to milk names, aka Tony Ferguson.
I honestly don't think the UFC wants tony to keep fighting. But they are trying to help him out. For fucks sake they gave him chiesa. That's not milking that's a fucking layup
 
For once I agree with the bald father

*actually let teh chris keep fighting - so I can enjoy seeing him get crushed. Guy became so unlikable
 
HHJ said:
I honestly don't think the UFC wants tony to keep fighting. But they are trying to help him out. For fucks sake they gave him chiesa. That's not milking that's a fucking layup
He shoulda been cut after he lost 7 in a row and you could see he was moving like he was 80.
 
Poirierfan said:
He shoulda been cut after he lost 7 in a row and you could see he was moving like he was 80.
Yes I agree.

But I don't think the UFC is taking advantage of him. They just feel sorry for the guy and trying to help him out. Especially since he showed up for them against Justin when they needed him in covid times.
 
HHJ said:
Diaz is already on the list.

And don't blame Dana. The fans are the ones still asking for guys like Nick to be brought back and think Jim Miller should be on every card.

"How can they cut Arlovski REEEEEEEE"
Jim Miller still wins fights and looks competitive. Don't think he should be lumped in. Obviously not going to contend for a title, but still puts on good fights.
 
HHJ said:
Yes I agree.

But I don't think the UFC is taking advantage of him. They just feel sorry for the guy and trying to help him out. Especially since he showed up for them against Justin when they needed him in covid times.
You're maybe right in Tony's case.
 
DrRodentia said:
Jim Miller still wins fights and looks competitive. Don't think he should be lumped in. Obviously not going to contend for a title, but still puts on good fights.
That right w Queen Green wasn't good. And That last fight should been on PFL or bellator and not ufc
 
