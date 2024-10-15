Media Dana White goes off on the Rankings committee "know nothing, do nothing MFs!"

The ufc rankings are a total bag of shit , but who cares , there kind of a farce anyway, they just match up who they think is the most profitable not the most deserving.
But I would love to know who the “committee” of martial arts wizards they assembled are
 
Didn't he hire them?
The company hired the owner of mixedmartialarts.com (I think that is the one. It used to be subfighter or something like that). That person then invites media members to be on the panel. I think Sherdog can get on it too. You just need to apply for it and see if you can get it. Half of the guys on the panel don't know MMA. They are just news outlets. I guess someone working for them have an interest in MMA and applied for it. You have college radio stations as part of the panel.
 
When Dana says "get this fixed" what does he mean? Just because Khalil fought a good fight against Alex does that mean Khalil deserves to be above the other fighters when his best win was against the #12 guy?

One very easy way to improve the rankings is to only have active fighters on the list and remove everyone who has not fought within a year of their last fight within the division they are ranked, period. That would make a better reflection of the "true" rankings. I mean look at this list for example. These guys should not be reflected in the current rankings.

Jon Jones- Last fight March 2023
Dominick Cruz- Last fight August 2022
Rafael Fiziev- Last fight September 2023
Kamaru Usman- Last fight at Welterweight March 2023
Marvin Vettori- Last fight June 2023

This will not cure all issues but if we have to use the data the data should be at least reflective to the current time as possible.
 
Ranking committee?
aren’t they employed by the UFC? This feels like typical Dana displacement…on an organization/system that they have arbitrary control of.

God all of this is a fuckin clown show
 
Maybe its time to get rid of rankings?

Maybe having challengers fall to #8-10 after a failed title shot is a good thing, as to keep turnover of challengers. What is Dana going to fix here? Put Khalil higher in the ranks so he can rank squat? Jesus fucking Christ...

Dana has no room to talk as he's lost credibility by aggressively pushing for Jon/Stipe fight.
 
Dana recently was insisting that Jon Jones is an active fighter (arguing with Kevin Iole, I believe).

 
Why would Khalil go up?

He gave an amazing effort no doubt, but he shouldnt even have had a title shot to begin with.

Dana is a goddamn moron at this point.

Who goes up in rank after a loss?

This fucking idiot is trying to control so many things that arent within his power.

Should have ranked him higher before the fight, like they did every goddamn time Conor fought.
 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
Which is why what Dana said is so dumb. A lot can happen in a year. If people don't think so this time last year Sean Strickland was the Middleweight Champion and Alex Pereira had not even won the Light Heavyweight Title yet, much less defended it multiple times.
 
The rankings have always appeared to favor the UFC, especially when fighters suddenly appear in the rankings ahead of big fights. Dana's probably just playing into some fans frustrations and acting like he has zero involvement.
 
Rankings are earned by winning and winning with style points, Dana wants fighters to level up their ranks by winning a round or two & getting knocked out lol. <lmao>

Dana wants Jones and Pereira #1 and #2, with O'malley and Paddy the Baddy somewhere in the top 10
 
