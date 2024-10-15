Black Leprechaun
The company hired the owner of mixedmartialarts.com (I think that is the one. It used to be subfighter or something like that). That person then invites media members to be on the panel. I think Sherdog can get on it too. You just need to apply for it and see if you can get it. Half of the guys on the panel don't know MMA. They are just news outlets. I guess someone working for them have an interest in MMA and applied for it. You have college radio stations as part of the panel.Didn't he hire them?
When Dana says "get this fixed" what does he mean? Just because Khalil fought a good fight against Alex does that mean Khalil deserves to be above the other fighters when his best win was against the #12 guy?

Dana recently was insisting that Jon Jones is an active fighter (arguing with Kevin Iole, I believe).
One very easy way to improve the rankings is to only have active fighters on the list and remove everyone who has not fought within a year of their last fight within the division they are ranked, period. That would make a better reflection of the "true" rankings. I mean look at this list for example. These guys should not be reflected in the current rankings.
Jon Jones- Last fight March 2023
Dominick Cruz- Last fight August 2022
Rafael Fiziev- Last fight September 2023
Kamaru Usman- Last fight at Welterweight March 2023
Marvin Vettori- Last fight June 2023
This will not cure all issues but if we have to use the data the data should be at least reflective to the current time as possible.
