When Dana says "get this fixed" what does he mean? Just because Khalil fought a good fight against Alex does that mean Khalil deserves to be above the other fighters when his best win was against the #12 guy?



One very easy way to improve the rankings is to only have active fighters on the list and remove everyone who has not fought within a year of their last fight within the division they are ranked, period. That would make a better reflection of the "true" rankings. I mean look at this list for example. These guys should not be reflected in the current rankings.



Jon Jones- Last fight March 2023

Dominick Cruz- Last fight August 2022

Rafael Fiziev- Last fight September 2023

Kamaru Usman- Last fight at Welterweight March 2023

Marvin Vettori- Last fight June 2023



This will not cure all issues but if we have to use the data the data should be at least reflective to the current time as possible.