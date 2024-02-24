



They are having a conversation about how some fans complain whenever a younger, kind of untested fighter gets match-up'd with an established star sitting on the top. And Dana says that with some fighters

it's just a thing of courtesy for when they have outshined veterans performance-wise. They just can't deny somebody the chance to defeat the odds in those cases. Anyways, this leads to Dana starting to praise

a few of the fighters he's been dealing with:



"That's who Anderson is. Anderson always wants to test himself against them. Anderson was never that guy who was like "oh, I want to protect my legacy and I don't want to. And they're trying to make me lose"

and all, Anderson Silva never had that mentality. If you thought you were better than Anderson, he wanted to fight you. Any weightclass."



"What about Kamaru Usman? Usman was running through guys twice, you know what I mean? He does not get the credit he deserves. I don't know what it is with the fans, or whatever, I think when Kamaru

is gone then they will all appreciate him. That guy never turned down a fight, he fought everybody we gave him. Imagine you fight somebody that is really tough and you're like "I gotta fight this tough guy" and he

had no problem fighting those guys twice? Usman's a bad boy."



"He fought Khamzat that many fighters absoutely have turned down. Well, if you look at Khamzat, this guy came out of fucking nowhere. When you look at Khamzat, look at how fast he got to where he is. So we're

in Fight Island during Covid, I never heard of this guy in my life, he fights and destroys the guy he fights then starts screaming "I'll crush everybody! I wanna fight again next week!" and my match-makers are like

"uh uh, no he's not fighting again that fast" and I'm like "fuck yeah, he's fighting again next week" so give him a fight. He gets it, wins, and then his trajectory was like this.When you're talking about him gassing or

"him doing this", he beat Kamaru Usman who is one of the greates ever. I mean this guy was built on Fight Island during Covid just a couple of years ago, okay? Khamzat is an absolute freak of nature and incredibly

talented guy."



"Yeah, Bo Nickal is gonna be, that's another one. He's on 300. I mean that's another fun fight, so many fun fights on 300."