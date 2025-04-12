jeskola
First $250k to the Nelk Boy and now this. Meanwhile Pantoja is working Uber and JDM can't afford to fly his team to his title fight.
"The first time I met Dana White he gave me $630,000, the best impression. He’s a great guy, great human being, the best at what he does, I take notes, I’m a very big fan of what he does, I love Dana."
