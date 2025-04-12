Media Dana White gifted streamer Adin Ross $630,000

First $250k to the Nelk Boy and now this. Meanwhile Pantoja is working Uber and JDM can't afford to fly his team to his title fight.

"The first time I met Dana White he gave me $630,000, the best impression. He’s a great guy, great human being, the best at what he does, I take notes, I’m a very big fan of what he does, I love Dana."

Dana White gifted $630,000 to Adin Ross upon first meeting with controversial streamer

Dana White and Adin Ross had an expensive first meeting!
Meanwhile UFC fighters are living like <{nope}>
 
Social Media influencers are more important than most fighters to a streaming content delivery company like the UFC. That's just a fact in 2025.
 
"Gift"

Literally just a pay check to get good press from a streamer with a huge audience.
Exposure (not the indecent kind). The more zoomers he can get invested in UFC or slap fighting, the better for him. His kids might be fans of those dudes too, which might also explain why he invites them to shit and such.
 
I think the correct way to address fighter pay is to instead give money to influencers to "influence" them to never bring up the issue rather then actually just paying the fighters.
 
UFC has multi million dollar marketing/media teams. Dana's just doing what's instructed. Ask behind the scenes and he doesn't give 2 shits about those kids unless he's legitimately in some mid-life crisis trying to fit and hang out with young boys.
 
Literally just a pay check to get good press from a streamer with a huge audience.

Exposure (not the indecent kind). The more zoomers he can get invested in UFC or slap fighting, the better for him. His kids might be fans of those dudes too, which might also explain why he invites them to shit and such.
If that was really the case it would come from the UFC instead of Dana personally because the UFC would claim it as a business expense

But for Dana to be giving large amounts of money to young boys from his own pocket....alot of speculation can be made from that
 
WWE Era in full effect

degeneracy everywhere

If my kid were to actually watch and enjoy content of degenerate little wimps like Adin Ross I’d feel like a failed parent
 
