  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Dana White: Fighter Pay & Fight Bonus's WILL Go UP W/ This Deal

I believe him of course.

But anyways no one forcing anyone to sign a contract with the UFC. Whatever happens happens.

I do hope they get paid their fair share.
 
I believe him but it'll probably be like 10% max. The last NBA deal, the players got 49% of it. The UFC has never operated with that mindset. They don't have to.
 
That's pretty solid confirmation fighters are going to get screwed.
 
I can actually see non-champ fighter pay going up. A simple Google search shows that in 2023 the UFC made just under $1.3B in revenue. The Paramount+ deal is worth $1.1B/year on average on its own.

Of that nearly $1.3B, $168M was from live gates and sponsorships added $196M so they are already going to be $164M over the 2023 numbers assuming live gates and sponsorships stay the same.

I'm not sure I can see champ pay going up but who knows.
 
UWPguy said:
I can actually see non-champ fighter pay going up. A simple Google search shows that in 2023 the UFC made just under $1.3B in revenue. The Paramount+ deal is worth $1.1B/year on average on its own.

Of that nearly $1.3B, $168M was from live gates and sponsorships added $196M so they are already going to be $164M over the 2023 numbers assuming live gates and sponsorships stay the same.

I'm not sure I can see champ pay going up but who knows.
Click to expand...
I'm not sure non-champ pay will go up when they're making a point of flooding the organization with mid and low tier fighters.
 
don't ask said:
I'm not sure non-champ pay will go up when they're making a point of flooding the organization with mid and low tier fighters.
Click to expand...
There is nuance there though. The new guys who don't have name value always get paid shit. If they lose twice they are back to LFA or wherever. If they win the 2 or 3 fights that they originally signed the contract for, especially impressively, then their next contract definitely won't be for the 15/15 or 20/20 that they originally signed for.

Top 10 guys are already getting paid pretty good but I feel like there is definitely opportunity for the 10-20th guy in each division to make more. Whether things play out that way is the question, Dana might need to spend $1M to have a sledding hill in Vegas in summer again.
 
I would wait for the first purses to be revealed and what kind of bonus they get, fyi, only California actually releases that information.
 
Lycandroid said:
bonuses will go up, but not base purses...
Click to expand...
<PlusJuan>


There's certain shit no one just comes out and says.


I never went out with a homie and he was like "yo I'm gonna settle for a gross fat chick tonight"

You gotta read between the lines.

They asked Dana point blank : Hey so is this gonna up fighter pay and bonuses?

And he was like " yeah bonuses , for sure.."


Video above "yeah good for fighter... THE AMOUNT OF EXPOSURE THEY WILL GET"


Anyone who ever worked in music or entertainment knows "exposure" is code for "you work for peanuts if you are lucky"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,723
Messages
57,680,350
Members
175,805
Latest member
HendodoublechampOG

Share this page

Back
Top