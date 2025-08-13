I'm not sure non-champ pay will go up when they're making a point of flooding the organization with mid and low tier fighters.I can actually see non-champ fighter pay going up. A simple Google search shows that in 2023 the UFC made just under $1.3B in revenue. The Paramount+ deal is worth $1.1B/year on average on its own.
Of that nearly $1.3B, $168M was from live gates and sponsorships added $196M so they are already going to be $164M over the 2023 numbers assuming live gates and sponsorships stay the same.
I'm not sure I can see champ pay going up but who knows.
There is nuance there though. The new guys who don't have name value always get paid shit. If they lose twice they are back to LFA or wherever. If they win the 2 or 3 fights that they originally signed the contract for, especially impressively, then their next contract definitely won't be for the 15/15 or 20/20 that they originally signed for.I'm not sure non-champ pay will go up when they're making a point of flooding the organization with mid and low tier fighters.
bonuses will go up, but not base purses...
12.5/12.512/12 about to become 13/13.
