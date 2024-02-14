Media Dana White expected to announce UFC 300 main event at UFC 298 Post-Fight Presscon, per Kevin Iole

According to Kevin Iole, Dana White told him they will announce UFC 300 at the UFC 298 Post-Fight Press Conference on Saturday.

Never seen a big event being called at the POST FIGHT presser either means it will be biblical like Conor vs Khabib being announced at the summer presser or terrible.

Whats your guys Final Predictions on what it is?

 
Khabib coming back would probably be the craziest announcement I can think of.
 
Dana better be ready with the oil at UFC 298 too.

I don’t even care or understand the reason but a deal is a deal.
 
Croton said:
Khabib coming back would probably be the craziest announcement I can think of.
Click to expand...
There's really only a few fights that'd be worthy from what we know whose in and out for me:
Islam vs Leon, Khabib vs Leon, Izzy vs DDP(Worst case), or a complete wild card.
 
Lol the main event will be mumbled out by a half asleep Dana at the post fight press conference, but half of Sherdog thought UFC was going to shell out millions for a grand announcement with a Super Bowl commercial. <Lmaoo>

maury-laughing.gif
 
If it were something big it wouldn’t be just a footnote announcement during a post fight presser lol

This is all but a guarantee it’s Leon vs belal

If it were something the general fans would be happy with it would be announced before the QA fridys
 
A few weeks later “Main event will be revealed at UFC 299…” A few weeks later Dana does a press conference, “Ladies and goofs, the UFC 300 event will be revealed at UFC 300!!! You heard that right, it is so big and bad ass, we will keep it under wraps till that event, so you better order it now!
 
svmr_db said:
Lol the main event will be mumbled out by a half asleep Dana at the post fight press conference, but half of Sherdog thought UFC was going to shell out millions for a grand announcement with a Super Bowl commercial. <Lmaoo>

maury-laughing.gif
Click to expand...
Reminds me when he announced the MVP/Holland fight along with a bunch of other big fights lol
Idk remember if he it did at UFC 296 or 297, but you could tell he was upset about the card that just happened
 
With the way Dana is dragging this, I’m surprised he’s not waiting till the day before UFC 300 to announce it.
 
Question said:
Reminds me when he announced the MVP/Holland fight along with a bunch of other big fights lol
Idk if he did at UFC 296 or 297, but you could he was upset about the card that just happened
Click to expand...

Or when he announced Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill within an hour of Blachowicz vs Ankalaev going to a draw lol.
 
Dana White and the UFC 300 main event are like Donald Trump and his healthcare plan.
 
svmr_db said:
Lol the main event will be mumbled out by a half asleep Dana at the post fight press conference, but half of Sherdog thought UFC was going to shell out millions for a grand announcement with a Super Bowl commercial. <Lmaoo>

maury-laughing.gif
Click to expand...
I honestly think if it was a biblical fight like Khabib vs Leon or something crazy he would have actually shelled it out.

This really is giving Leon vs Belal or something really wack vibes announcing it AFTER a card which i don't believe he's ever done for a major fight.
 
