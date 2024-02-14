Black9
According to Kevin Iole, Dana White told him they will announce UFC 300 at the UFC 298 Post-Fight Press Conference on Saturday.
Never seen a big event being called at the POST FIGHT presser either means it will be biblical like Conor vs Khabib being announced at the summer presser or terrible.
Whats your guys Final Predictions on what it is?
