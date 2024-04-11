Media Dana White Doubles Down Further Calls UFC 300 "Best Combat Sports Card Ever Assembled"

Top-To-Bottom Few Days Out, Is this the "Best" fight Card Ever? Not in Terms of Sales, but fights
Only UFC 100 i think is comparable/better.

 
Same dude who sold us PowerSlap as the next “mainstream” sport.


Goofapotamus strikes again.


images
 
I still can't tell if he actually believes it or not.
 
blaseblase said:
It is literally the most stacked card ever. Does it have the best headliner? Hell no. But it's a fantastic card.
Click to expand...
It's definitely top five. I'm sure there was a Pride event somewhere that beat it. I also have UFC 100 over it, but without splitting hairs, I can't remember many.
 
Whatever helps him sleep at night. Telling lies to sell a card to the casual fan base.
 
blaseblase said:
UFC 100 was top heavy. The prelims were filled with guys with 1-3 fights in the UFC. And Fitch was on the main card.
Click to expand...


Bro you’re glazing UFC 300 a little too hard… UFC 100 dumps all over 300 and it wasn’t close.

Prelims:

Coleman vs Bonnar (2 HOF’ers)

Jon Jones who was the hottest prospect at the time

Jim Miller vs Mac Danzig

The Dong vs TJ Grant

Tom Lawlor vs CB Dollaway who were solid MW’s at the time


It’s not close
 
blaseblase said:
UFC 100 was top heavy. The prelims were filled with guys with 1-3 fights in the UFC. And Fitch was on the main card.
Click to expand...
Fitch got relegated to post-lim status. Not even sure there's been a post-lim in the UFC ever since.
 
I'm hoping come Sunday we can all post

UFC 300 did ok
 
blaseblase said:
UFC 100 was top heavy. The prelims were filled with guys with 1-3 fights in the UFC. And Fitch was on the main card.
Click to expand...
Fitch being on the main card is ten times better than Brundage/Nickal being on the card at all.
It's probably nostalgia, but I gave a shit about every fighter on UFC 100. I can't say the same for 200 or 300.
 
UFC 300 is the definition of stacked top to bottom. You guys are just sadboi casuals who want Conor to fight Brock every weekend. The hate UFC 300 is getting is just simply ridiculous.
 
Final Conflict 2003:

Wanderlei Silva v Quinton Jackson

Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira v Mirko Cro Cop

Kazushi Sakuraba v Kevin Randleman

Heath Herring v Yoshihisa Yamamoto

Dan Henderson v Murilo Bustamante

Wanderlei Silva v Hidehiko Yoshida

Quinton Jackson v Chuck Liddell
 
I think it is.

At least on paper. And nothing comes close.
 
