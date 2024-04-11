blaseblase said: UFC 100 was top heavy. The prelims were filled with guys with 1-3 fights in the UFC. And Fitch was on the main card. Click to expand...

Bro you’re glazing UFC 300 a little too hard… UFC 100 dumps all over 300 and it wasn’t close.Prelims:Coleman vs Bonnar (2 HOF’ers)Jon Jones who was the hottest prospect at the timeJim Miller vs Mac DanzigThe Dong vs TJ GrantTom Lawlor vs CB Dollaway who were solid MW’s at the timeIt’s not close