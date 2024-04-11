It's definitely top five. I'm sure there was a Pride event somewhere that beat it. I also have UFC 100 over it, but without splitting hairs, I can't remember many.It is literally the most stacked card ever. Does it have the best headliner? Hell no. But it's a fantastic card.
UFC 100 was top heavy. The prelims were filled with guys with 1-3 fights in the UFC. And Fitch was on the main card.
