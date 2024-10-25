Media Dana White consulting Mark Zuckerberg on UFC ranking issues

If he wants to use an algorithm to make the rankings, either Jones will not be #1 or the rankings will be a complete mess with former champions/ATGs in the top 15 P4P.

Imo, there should be a clear criteria that outlines the time period of which fights are considered. I.e only fights within the last 3 years.
 
Lmao. This guy just randomly shat out the rankings one day.

And now he is going to talk to Zuckerberg about it lmaaaaaaaaaaaaao.

Why stop there, why not try to talk to Bill Gates too?
 
yea, he needs AI to "fix" the rankings, so Conor could be top 5 in 3 divisions at the same time.
 
