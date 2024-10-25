koa pomaikai
Jon Jones about to be P4P no.1 again.
yea, he needs AI to "fix" the rankings, so Conor could be top 5 in 3 divisions at the same time.If he wants to use an algorithm to make the rankings, either Jones will not be #1 or the rankings will be a complete mess with former champions/ATGs in the top 15 P4P.
Imo, there should be a clear criteria that outlines the time period of which fights are considered. I.e only fights within the last 3 years.