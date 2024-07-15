Kowboy On Sherdog
Ultimate Fighting Championship A-listers have come out in support of Donald Trump after an apparent assasination attempt on the former U.S. President.
Multiple shots were fired at the Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night. Trump was seen dropping to the ground and was escorted to safety with visible blood on the right side of his face. The shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service agents. Meanwhile, one attendee died in the gunfire, while another was severely injured.
Dana White and prominent stars from the organization extended their support to Trump, who shares a close bond with the UFC CEO and several fighters. A familiar face at UFC pay-per-view cards, Trump was most recently in attendance at UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey, last month.
White shared a photo of Trump waving at the crowd one last time before being put into his vehicle.
“I’m on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me [Donald Trump] was shot. I am absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock,” White wrote. “I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s ok. But [Mick Maynard] just sent me this picture and I’m praying President Trump is 100% healthy. This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD ASS on this planet. I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves, and I can’t WAIT to stand up on stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!”
Meanwhile, former UFC two-division Conor McGregor also reacted to the shooting.
Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland, all vocal Trump supporters, also showed their solidarity.
