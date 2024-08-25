Media Dana White confirms Ankalaev next; Rountree title fight booked due to timing

flowoftruth

flowoftruth

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 17, 2018
Messages
5,318
Reaction score
6,279


I have to make this post because you guys don't do your research ;).
Nothing about Ankalaev declining anything, they needed a big fight to fill the card.
 
Doubt it happens - something new will present itself before that happens
 
Portland8242 said:
Rakic must be feeling some way about this. He just might spoil it all .
Click to expand...
Many fighters have been in similar situations only to never get their shot .. Dariush springs to mind .. but the cream will always rise to the top. If you are the best in the world you need to be able to beat anyone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,961
Messages
56,088,704
Members
175,067
Latest member
CoutureForPres

Share this page

Back
Top