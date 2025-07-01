Media Dana White Compares Ilia Topuria to Boxing Legend

Muhammad%20Ali%20Iconic%20Photo.jpeg

If Ilia Topuria wasn’t a star prior to UFC 317, he almost certainly is now.

“El Matador” claimed the vacant lightweight throne with a first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira in this past Saturday’s headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, improving his professional record to 17-0 in the process.


Topuria seems to be following a similar path to that of Conor McGregor, both of whom captured titles at 145 pounds before moving up to become UFC two-division champions. UFC CEO Dana White had a different comparison in mind, thanks in part to Topuria’s prognostication of a first-round knockout ahead of time.

“If you look at what he’s accomplished in his last three fights, tonight was like his big coming out party. Moved up to win another title and did it in spectacular fashion,” White said at the UFC 317 post-fight press conference.


UFC CEO: ‘We Have a Star on Our Hands’​



“Like some [Muhammad] Ali sh—t saying, ‘I’m going to knock him out in the first round’ and viciously knocks him out in the first round. I think tonight was his big night. We have a star on our hands.”

With a knockout streak that now includes Oliveira, Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, Topuria is on a run that is as impressive as any in recent memory. He also appears to possess some of the most fearsome power of any fighter in the Las Vegas-based promotion, regardless of weight class.

“He’s on a great three-fight win streak for sure — all legends that he knocked out,” White said. “I don’t know where he sits pound-for-pound punching power, but moving up a weight class and doing what you say you’re gonna do in the way that he did it is very impressive.”

Ilia had some comparisons with Conor. Perhaps more-so because of his excellent boxing and cringe-inducing image emulation. But it's irrelevant. He is in his element and has very little holes that are glaring. And more so, not the type of holes that could be exposed.

Sorry to mention Conor but I do believe that Ilia's style is so fan friendly in the same kind of way, that Dana can breathe easily knowing that Conor doesn't need to remain his cash-cow and Ilia can take them forward for the foreseeable future.

I'm not convinced that any UFC fighter has Ali-esque stardom (for a number of reasons) but Ilia sure is gifted and lives up to it.
 
Topiria sells 200k at best otherwise they wouldn't hide the numbers.

Ali was watched by 2 billion live when TVs were as rare as Moon landings.
 
gosuasus said:
Topiria sells 200k at best otherwise they wouldn't hide the numbers.

Ali was watched by 2 billion live when TVs were as rare as Moon landings.
Click to expand...
Watched by 2 billion people.....TVs that are rare..... lol what? How did those 2 billion people watch it? Oh wait, they did it on the mythical television.
 
His physique & style are more Tyson-esque

Paddy gonna Buster Douglas his ass lol
 
EndlessCritic said:
Ali was watched when there were only 3 channels on the TV.

"Ilia Topuria isn't even as popular as MASH!"
Click to expand...
People still comparing viewership from stuff from an era before the internet exploded will always be wild to me.

They do shit like that with pro-wrestling numbers too, not realizing the large amount of people that stream stuff from websites that their viewership doesn't get tracked and included in the "overall viewership"
 
They can't be this desperate to force a star.
 
