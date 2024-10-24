



Cliffs.

Francis is all about the money, the reason why he didn't take the risk against Jones.

Says he was about to cut Francis after he lost to Lewis but someone begged him not to. This is followed by someone laughing in the background.

"Realistically" his UFC deal was bigger. Why would he lie? Doesn't matter to him.

Says there is a much deeper story to this whole thing.

Didn't want to fight Jones, that's a fact.



Has his hatred for Francis surpassed his hate for Tito?