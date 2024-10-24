Media Dana White comments on Francis' win... Sort of.

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,269
Reaction score
4,982


Cliffs.
Francis is all about the money, the reason why he didn't take the risk against Jones.
Says he was about to cut Francis after he lost to Lewis but someone begged him not to. This is followed by someone laughing in the background.
"Realistically" his UFC deal was bigger. Why would he lie? Doesn't matter to him.
Says there is a much deeper story to this whole thing.
Didn't want to fight Jones, that's a fact.

Has his hatred for Francis surpassed his hate for Tito?
 
"I was gonna cut him after his loss to Lewis"

Press-X-To-Doubt-Feature-Image.jpg
 
Dana should go into politics or mainstream media.

He already has the "every word out of his mouth is utter horseshit lies" thing down pat.
 
After Francis knocked out Stipe it was all "If I was Jon Jones I'd stay at LHW".

Dana is a promoter. Which means he's a bullshitter looking to sell you his fighters and talk down his competition.

You can't believe in anything this goof says.
 
Dana: Ngannu left because he's all about the money

Dana 4 seconds later: The deal I offered Ngannu was bigger.
 
Dana was hyping Ngannou to the moon when he was fighting Stipe. Hyping him to the moon and calling Jones scared when Jones was holding out for more money. He's only criticizing him because he's not making money off him anymore.
 
TerraRayzing said:
Francis is all about the money, the reason why he didn't take the risk against Jones.
Click to expand...
NO !​
Francis Refused to be Owned by Dana's slimy ass - like Conor and Jon are... and always will be.
 
I bet he won’t challenge frank to box like he did tito

<31>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,394
Messages
56,388,197
Members
175,195
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top