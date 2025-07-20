  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Dana White: "CANT RISK" Jon Jones Headlining @ UFC: White House

"oh wow i'm really at the white house..."

giphy-2.gif
 
Sorry Jon, at least you still have the ladyboys in Thailand waiting for you.
 
All good you could do Damien Dibbell vs Zakir Naimanbayev instead
 
Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
He just spent years promoting Jon more than anyone else in the company lmao now he can't trust him in a big position
Jon just finished agreeing to a fight with Tom then he backed out. I wouldn't trust his ass either, not to mention all the other shit Jon has caused in the past.
 
Haha he really did piss Dana off this time. It would be funny if they blacklist him from fighting on this WH card.
 
Poirierfan said:
Jon just finished agreeing to a fight with Tom then he backed out. I wouldn't trust his ass either, not to mention all the other shit Jon has caused in the past.
Plus he's going to be busy with court cases for the rest of the year. Jon is an embarrassment.
 
Jon supposedly unretired to fight at the white house. This seems like Dana trying to lower his price...
 
Main event at least has to be two Americans fighting each other. You cant risk having an American losing to a furriner at the fucking white house.

Maybe Usman/Belal? O'Malley/Sandhagen co-main? Strickland/Allen?
 
Dana's mouth is finally free of Jon's picogram.
 
Poirier would have been perfect for this card. Popular American fighter, nice guy with a clean criminal record and an exciting fighting style.
 
