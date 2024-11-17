  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Dana White blatant lies if the week

sabretitan said:
Watch the press conference bud, he said if they really bug him enough than he'd thing of making jj vs Pereira
Click to expand...
Which really means that we will do it because Jones will tea bag me to death if we don't .
 
rstringer said:
  1. Stipe was totally ready for this fight until he got kicked
  2. We will never make Jones/Pereira
  3. Jake Paul tried but couldn't finish Tyson

Does he really believe that MMA fans are this stupid ?
Click to expand...
TBtBv4jLf0IiA.webp
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
News Mike Tyson: Dana White is ‘going to be the best thing to happen to boxing’
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
mozfonky
mozfonky
W
Jon Jones fanbase is ruining his legacy
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
1K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,569
Messages
56,531,602
Members
175,266
Latest member
raziel007

Share this page

Back
Top