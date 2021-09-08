Dana White blames ‘scumbag’ media for convincing fighters they’re ‘underpaid’

“You have these scumbags out there that know nothing about the business telling all the fighters ‘oh you’re all being underpaid. You’re not being paid enough money. You’re not this’ — it goes on every f—king day!” White ranted on Travis Browne’s podcast.

“Every media member that talks about fighter pay is a scumbag who is basically just out there to get attention, because they literally know nothing about the business or the pay or how any of this shit works,” he said. “It’s all part of the game.

“That’s who they are and that’s what they do, and I literally could give a f—k.”

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/9/...LKs-o39RzkkH18F1ivvoM4AZFNQ1MGmUAnK0ZEsShm-Kw
 
I don't think it's media, I just think fighters look at one-off celebrity boxing exhibitions and compare their pay, without stopping to consider the fact that they're not as popular as those aforementioned celebrities, which is precisely what their purse correlates to (popularity).

The more revenue you generate, the more money you get paid, it has nothing to do with accomplishments or legitimacy.
 
acannxr said:
I don't think it's media, I just think fighters look at one-off celebrity boxing exhibitions and compare their pay, without stopping to consider the fact that they're not as popular as those aforementioned celebrities, which is precisely what their purse correlates to (popularity).

The more revenue you generate, the more money you get paid, it has nothing to do with accomplishments or legitimacy.
Click to expand...
There is a bit of that. But like someone else said : the 16% is hard to defend....
 
Dana's cracking.

Jake Paul is getting to him with his circus shows and constant criticism, coupled with the fact he makes a ton of money and UFC fighters are going to want that smoke before they retire.
 
