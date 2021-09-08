Dana White blames ‘scumbag’ media for convincing fighters they’re ‘underpaid’

TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2005
- Messages
- 19,188
- Reaction score
- 16,924
“You have these scumbags out there that know nothing about the business telling all the fighters ‘oh you’re all being underpaid. You’re not being paid enough money. You’re not this’ — it goes on every f—king day!” White ranted on Travis Browne’s podcast.
“Every media member that talks about fighter pay is a scumbag who is basically just out there to get attention, because they literally know nothing about the business or the pay or how any of this shit works,” he said. “It’s all part of the game.
“That’s who they are and that’s what they do, and I literally could give a f—k.”
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/9/...LKs-o39RzkkH18F1ivvoM4AZFNQ1MGmUAnK0ZEsShm-Kw
“Every media member that talks about fighter pay is a scumbag who is basically just out there to get attention, because they literally know nothing about the business or the pay or how any of this shit works,” he said. “It’s all part of the game.
“That’s who they are and that’s what they do, and I literally could give a f—k.”
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/9/...LKs-o39RzkkH18F1ivvoM4AZFNQ1MGmUAnK0ZEsShm-Kw