While eye pokes have always been a part of the sport, they have taken center stage since Tom Aspinall’s first heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 last month. The fight ended in an unfortunate no contest after a double eye poke from Gane in the first round left Aspinall unable to continue. Eye pokes further made headlines the next week when Aspinall’s teammate, Ante Delija, poked Waldo Cortes Acosta, who rallied back to score a stoppage win.
UFC referee Herb Dean has since hinted that officials will soon be working on rule changes to minimize eye pokes. While White agrees that something needs to be figured out, he doesn’t think eye pokes can be done away with. White notes that the UFC has already tried experimenting with gloves, but to no avail. But White believes that harsher penalities for eye pokes will make fighters more careful.
‘It’s Gonna Happen’“We’ve messed around with gloves, we’ve tried to do all these things,” White told TRIGGERnometry. “If there are harder penalties for doing it, guys will be a lot more conscious of it… You’ve got a guy that’s throwing punches and I’m blocking your punches. And then you got a guy that reaches out catch something and the other guy is coming forward, it’s gonna happen… We will definitely figure something out, but it’s like bad decisions, bad referee calls, it’s never gonna go away. It’s always gonna be here. It’s not like we’re gonna create some f—-ing invention that nobody can get eye poked again.”
Dana White Believes Eye Pokes Will Never Go Away
Dana White believes eye pokes are an inevitability in MMA.
