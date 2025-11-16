Dana White Believes Eye Pokes Will Never Go Away

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

GettyImages-2188807601-e1741225171882.jpg

Dana White believes eye pokes are an inevitability in MMA.

While eye pokes have always been a part of the sport, they have taken center stage since Tom Aspinall’s first heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 last month. The fight ended in an unfortunate no contest after a double eye poke from Gane in the first round left Aspinall unable to continue. Eye pokes further made headlines the next week when Aspinall’s teammate, Ante Delija, poked Waldo Cortes Acosta, who rallied back to score a stoppage win.



UFC referee Herb Dean has since hinted that officials will soon be working on rule changes to minimize eye pokes. While White agrees that something needs to be figured out, he doesn’t think eye pokes can be done away with. White notes that the UFC has already tried experimenting with gloves, but to no avail. But White believes that harsher penalities for eye pokes will make fighters more careful.

‘It’s Gonna Happen’​

“We’ve messed around with gloves, we’ve tried to do all these things,” White told TRIGGERnometry. “If there are harder penalties for doing it, guys will be a lot more conscious of it… You’ve got a guy that’s throwing punches and I’m blocking your punches. And then you got a guy that reaches out catch something and the other guy is coming forward, it’s gonna happen… We will definitely figure something out, but it’s like bad decisions, bad referee calls, it’s never gonna go away. It’s always gonna be here. It’s not like we’re gonna create some f—-ing invention that nobody can get eye poked again.”

Dana White Believes Eye Pokes Will Never Go Away

Dana White believes eye pokes are an inevitability in MMA.
I don't know why they are over-thinking this all the time, and don't just use the old Pride gloves, I basically watched every single Pride event ever (even the Bushido cards) and eyepokes happened like once every 15 events, it was nothing like UFC where it happens constantly. And as you know the Pride gloves had a slight curve to the fingers, it was hard to extend the fingers

There is no new solution needed, stop making a drama and just use the Pride gloves, you own Pride so you can do whatever you want with it. They own everything to do with Pride, all they would have to do is put the UFC logo on it, very simple to do.
 
I hate how he just jumps to the conclusion that gloves won't fix the issue.

They made one half-assed attempt to fix the the gloves. That doesn't mean that no glove design will ever work. It just means they need to keep trying.
 
I also watched Pride events back in the day, like the commenter above, and I can't actually remember off the top of my head any serious eye pokes in all those ring fights.

Surely something has changed since then and surely we know what exactly that is? Is Dana actually aware of the different glove design that was used in Pride? Has anyone asked him this question?
 
Pink goofasaurus gives zero fux, too.

Bush league bs.

Start docking a point for first offense, and DQ loss for second one, that shit will stop, real quick.

I agree with Jim Miller on this one - 90% of the habitual turd nuggets doing this know EXACTLY what they are doing. And the worthless refs not enforcing rules, as well as the org, are also all part of the reason it keeps happening.
 
It’s because he likes the fighters who eye poke, Jones, DC etc.

These eye pokes aren’t accidental, the offending fighters are purposely doing them. It’s clear.
 
yes, if u dont do shit about the issue it never goes away
pretty sure how things work
 
I really love these insolent assholes who play stupid and act like regulation doesn't produce the intended result. Take a point on the first eye poke, automatically and yeah, your eye pokes are going to go away. Besides its not like anyone is realistically begging for eye pokes to completely disappear they're begging to you to get off your fat ass and do something about it dumb shit bald goof
 
Fuck this motherfucker
 
