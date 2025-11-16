Dana White Believes Eye Pokes Will Never Go Away

I don't know why they are over-thinking this all the time, and don't just use the old Pride gloves, I basically watched every single Pride event ever (even the Bushido cards) and eyepokes happened like once every 15 events, it was nothing like UFC where it happens constantly. And as you know the Pride gloves had a slight curve to the fingers, it was hard to extend the fingers



There is no new solution needed, stop making a drama and just use the Pride gloves, you own Pride so you can do whatever you want with it. They own everything to do with Pride, all they would have to do is put the UFC logo on it, very simple to do.