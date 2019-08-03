Dana White Appreciation Thread

Natural Order
I'm sure this has been done before but I think it's time again to give respect, admiration and lampooning to one of the most important figures in MMA history. MMA, and certainly the UFC would be nowhere like it is today without his vision, intensity and absurdity.
Post up your best Dana shoops, quotes, GIFs and stories.
All hail the Big Red Goof....aka The Baldfather!
