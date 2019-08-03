Dana White Appreciation Thread

I'm sure this has been done before but I think it's time again to give respect, admiration and lampooning to one of the most important figures in MMA history. MMA, and certainly the UFC would be nowhere like it is today without his vision, intensity and absurdity.

Post up your best Dana shoops, quotes, GIFs and stories.

All hail the Big Red Goof....aka The Baldfather!

RL2SFHz.jpg
 
Dana... first meet him with Jon Lewis. Dana is proof that the USA offers more opportunity than anywhere in the world. He's actually inspiring on a certain level.
 
Most people cant even stand at a podium without knees buckling

People hate but they could never do what Dana does
 
I hate the piece of shit but in all fairness where would mma be right now without Zuffa stepping in during the dark days? I give credit where its due.
 
dana white exclusively eats noodles and is a huge fan of anime
 
The new generation of fight promoters (Dana) is an improvement over the old generation (Don King, Bob Arum). If someone disagrees with this I'd like to read their reasoning.
 
For all the shit talked this sport wouldn't be what it is without him. He has a lot of flaws and is a scumbag pretty often but we do all owe him a thank you because we get to see the sport we love.

And honestly he's probably a cool dude to grab a beer with I just wouldn't want to be in business with him. If he paid the fighters more I'd let all the other shit slide.
 
