Media Dana White appears on Shannon Sharpe's podcast

Jon Jones defeats Francis Ngannou because Uncle Dana says so, no need to prove it in real life lol <lmao>

 
They gotta put Rojas mug on the Sphere and play CHIWIWIIII so loud that the sonic waves destroy all in its path.





That's how the world ends.
 
HHJ said:
For the most part this was pretty good but GODDAMN Dana ducked so many of the tough questions. Lying his ass off about Conor and Jones to protect them.
I watched until they started talking about Jones, i didn't feel like being fed more lies and Shannon not calling Dana out on it, fucking ridiculous.
 
Poirierfan said:
I watched until they started talking about Jones, i didn't feel like being fed more lies and Shannon not calling Dana out on it, fucking ridiculous.
I know the feeling.
 
Shannon shouting the whole time is annoying af

Dana talking about slapping his wife was funny.

He’s like “me and my wife do that all the time” 😂
 
