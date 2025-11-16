Dana White Answers Rapid Fire Questions on UFC-Related Topics

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Febdf5b0f-acb3-43fb-8e98-35b144bfb33f_1200x675.jpeg

Dana White believes Jon Jones would beat Francis Ngannou in a street fight.

White recently answered rapid fire questions regarding fighting in an interview with Bleacher Report. White considers Donald Cerrone the best fighter to have never won a title. The UFC CEO also believes Jones will get the better of Ngannou in a street fight because “Bones” is a bad man who tries hard to be nice.



According to White, the lightweight division is currently the most exciting division in the UFC with champion Ilia Topuria as the hardest hitter in the sport. White considers Michael Bisping the most underrated fighter of all time for not getting enough credit for fighting with one eye. A moment that still gives White chills is Mike Tyson’s walkout for his fight against Francois Botha in 1999. White also credits Conor McGregor for leavin an indelible mark on the sport.

See White’s Answers Below:​


Best fighter to never win a title: Probably [Donald] “Cowboy” Cerrone
Who wins in a street fight, Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou: Jon Jones. Jon Jones is the greatest ever. And I think Jon Jones is even scarier on the street. He tries hard to be nice.
Who’s the one fighter you’d never want to get mad at you: Most of them. Every one of these fighters will murder you.
Most exciting weight class right now: I’d say 155 right now.
Hardest hitter right now: Maybe Ilia Topuria
Most underrated fighter of all time: Maybe Michael Bisping. I don’t think Michael Bisping gets enough credit for how good and tough [he was]. He lost his eye and lied so he wouldn’t have to stop fighting. Michael Bisping’s a bad dude
Which fight still gives you chills: It would have to be Tyson’s fight. It’s not even the fight – Tyson’s walkout when he fought Francois Botha.
One fighter that changed the UFC forever: Conor McGregor.

Imagine Jon Jones in an alley. Francis is at the one end of it, Tom at the other. Which way does he leave?

Trick question: he flees into the sewer to do drugs and beat up things that remind him of his fiance.
 
155 was crazy. Now Islam gone, and everyone except Paddy, Arman and Topuria are old. Like very fucking old. Charles 38, Beneil 38, Poirer 36 and retired, Gaethje 37, Gamrot 34, Holloway 34.
 
