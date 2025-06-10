Sounds like he had a conversation with Dana White.
Unfortunately with the scale that his fortune allows him to have, there's potential for damage.
If they shift their focus fully on forward-moving, aggressive fighters, this can change how amateur clubs and club-level coaches teach and negatively influence boxing at a grassroots level.
Defensive movement, ring IQ, and tactical footwork are as much part of the sport as power and pressure. Encouraging heart and pride is admirable, but they must be careful not to discourage the diversity of styles that make boxing what it is.