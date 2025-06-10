News Dana White announces Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford set for September 13th live on Netflix

This is garbage news. Netflix was unwatchable for that Tyson fight. I'll attempt to watch but I already know it's going to be a mess.
 
Daniel Henry said:
This is garbage news. Netflix was unwatchable for that Tyson fight. I'll attempt to watch but I already know it's going to be a mess.
Click to expand...

I think they've aired a lot of live WWE & NFL since the Paul vs Tyson fight happened, they should have worked out the technical issues. Canelo vs Crawford won't have nearly as wide of appeal as Paul vs Tyson had so I doubt their servers will crash etc.
 
Shocking they aren't doing it PPV. No complaint here. I wish all PPVs would be nonexistent.
 
why is he tagging zuffaboxing? is he pretending his zuffa boxing dream came to fruition?
 
burningspear said:
Click to expand...


Sounds like he had a conversation with Dana White.

Unfortunately with the scale that his fortune allows him to have, there's potential for damage.
If they shift their focus fully on forward-moving, aggressive fighters, this can change how amateur clubs and club-level coaches teach and negatively influence boxing at a grassroots level.

Defensive movement, ring IQ, and tactical footwork are as much part of the sport as power and pressure. Encouraging heart and pride is admirable, but they must be careful not to discourage the diversity of styles that make boxing what it is.
 
Click to expand...
He never said or even implied any of that.

He’s just saying he doesn’t want to see a remake of Canelo vs Scull aka the worst fight in boxing history. That’s all there is to it.
 
