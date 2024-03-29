Rumored Dana White announced Pavlovich vs Volkov while neither fighter knew they were fighting each other

Do you think that’s true?

Did the same to Doostin for the BSD fight....or so Doostin claimed.
 
I don't know much about MMA Frenzys credibility but if they are reputable there isn't much reason to doubt it given how often it's been confirmed in the past
 
I do because like I said in the other thread wtf was all that Volkov vs Almeida business they also announced just days earlier?

EDIT: I really want Pav vs Volkov though I hope this actually comes through!
 
Since theyve trained togethera few times I'm fine if they refuse to fight each other. Gane, Jailton, Tybura, Spivak are all available if Blaydes gets the expected fight vs Tom.

If Gane is ducking then go back to Volkov vs Jailton & give Pavlovich Tybura or Spivak.
 
Why the fk do they keep doing this lmao
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Dana slapped his wife when she didn’t know they were fighting. If he doesn’t give his own wife a heads-up, you think he’ll tell his employees
She slapped him first so she started the fight. Domestic violence is wrong and no one should touch anyone.
 
Volkov and Pavlovich do not look like guys who refuse fights so Dana probably cocaine fueled and said "wait.. lets put the 2 big russian against eachother.. announce it guys.. fuck it".
 
I definitely believe it, it’s been coming to light often recently that the UFC prematurely announces fights that aren’t done deals or haven’t even been offered yet.

I read that these two don’t want to fight each other unless for a title or a title shot as they are friendly. So we’ll see if this even happens.
 
I figured the UFC would’ve stopped doing this considering we just went through a bunch of cancellations.
I like the matchup but seeing this blow up in their face again is probably good for the fighters.
 
Sounds like a pridefc move
 
Mike said:
So bush league. And ufc shills will bring up pride doing this shit like 20 years ago. Ok? The ufc is STILL doing it ffs.
I brought it up. I didn't say it's right at all though.
 
