Media Dana White admits he also use Russian link

He probably read the PBP thread here then watched highlights at the most. Dana doesn't know dark web hacking practices
 
I don't know why he wouldn't chip a few dollars in for the BKFC event, not like he hates Feldman like he does De La Hoya lol.

 
That's Dana's 2nd permissions slip to the fans to steal his PPVs.

I still recall him saying if I didn't want to see some dogshit main event back in the he day that he didn't want my money.


And as a man of integrity I honor that pact between us.
 
I don't know, if my 68 yr old mother can figure out how to stream ppv movies on a firestick for free, anything is possible. This is the same woman that didn't know where the windows recycling bin was, when i told her it was on the desktop she said, wheres the desktop.
 
Relax, he watched it while slowly strangling an Asian hooker to death, that's what he meant guys.
 
Had to show my pops how to use the firestick recently, he had put off having me hook it up for over a year, guess he thought it'd be a hassle. Mostly I just turn on Sopranos, Deadwood, or the Wire and he lets it just run uninterrupted lol.

I've always assumed Dana was less than tech savvy given his belief that he had caught "the guy" streaming UFC cards
 
