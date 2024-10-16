Red Lantern
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2024
- Messages
- 74
- Reaction score
- 554
Dana is a master of double standard.......
Bro, that's fuckin illegal.I'm on the phone with the FBI right now
I don't know, if my 68 yr old mother can figure out how to stream ppv movies on a firestick for free, anything is possible. This is the same woman that didn't know where the windows recycling bin was, when i told her it was on the desktop she said, wheres the desktop.He probably read the PBP thread here then watched highlights at the most. Dana doesn't know dark web hacking practices
Had to show my pops how to use the firestick recently, he had put off having me hook it up for over a year, guess he thought it'd be a hassle. Mostly I just turn on Sopranos, Deadwood, or the Wire and he lets it just run uninterrupted lol.I don't know, if my 68 yr old mother can figure out how to stream ppv movies on a firestick for free, anything is possible. This is the same woman that didn't know where the windows recycling bin was, when i told her it was on the desktop she said, wheres the desktop.