For everyone that thinks he was talking about Hill, no he was talking about Pereira, he only mentioned Hill a little bit in there to give him some credit, but the question and the discussion was about Pereira and he was referring to Pereira there. Dana literally says "Props to him for that and yes he is a big star". He sure as hell did not meant Hill is a big star. Also if you did not notice, Pereira was limping pretty badly in the cage after the fight, not hill.



