Dana White about Pereira limping: "The reason why he was limping after the fight was because he broke his toe 2 weeks before the fight"

Cazanciocu

Jan 20, 2024
55
128
For everyone that thinks he was talking about Hill, no he was talking about Pereira, he only mentioned Hill a little bit in there to give him some credit, but the question and the discussion was about Pereira and he was referring to Pereira there. Dana literally says "Props to him for that and yes he is a big star". He sure as hell did not meant Hill is a big star. Also if you did not notice, Pereira was limping pretty badly in the cage after the fight, not hill.

 
I thought the broken toe thing was for Hill not Pereira. In fact, the quote from the title you got out of your ass.
I added it for morons like you and that journalist because I knew some will misunderstand it. He was talking about Pereira, he only mentioned Hill a little bit in there to give him some credit, but the question and the discussion was about Pereira and he was referring to Pereira there. Dana literally says "Props to him for that and yes he is a big star". He sure as hell did not meant Hill is a big star. Also if you did not notice, Pereira was limping pretty badly in the cage after the fight, not hill.
 
I added it for morons like you because I knew some will misunderstand it. He was talking about Pereira, he only mention Hill a little bit in there to give him some credit, but the question and the discussion was about Pereira and he was referring to Pereira there. Also if you did not notice, Pereira was limping pretty badly in the cage after the fight, not hill.
You still got it out of your ass
 
Hill definitely didn't look fully recovered from his injury and didn't move like he used to. I was pretty skeptical going into this fight to begin with with a fast turn around.
 
Hill definitely didn't look fully recovered from his injury and didn't move like he used to. I was pretty skeptical going into this fight to begin with with a fast turn around.
he had the same awkward amateurish foot movement as usual to my eyes
 
he had the same awkward amateurish foot movement as usual to my eyes
Looked worse than usual to me, but you're right he doesn't normally have amazing footwork.
 
Didn't know that man was capable of breaking a toe. Dude looks like he's made of stone and jungle vines for ligaments.
 
