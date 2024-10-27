Media Dana White about Ngannou: “I didn’t like Francis as a person”

Imagine this complete shitstain of a human being judging others as humans like he is some good person by comparison.

Dana White is a piece of shit to the core. Fuck this guy. Can't wait to never see his stupid face again.

Francis is 100x the man you'll ever be you wifebeating maggot.
 
Pechan said:
Opening free gyms, giving scholarships to kids and finacing MMA events in his home country.

Horrible person.
wanted to create fighters union, create fighters healthcare and demanded fighters pay increase as well
and as everyone can see all of that was done with the pfl and boxing deals
a man of his word: can give his word (and take it back)
 
A truly professional promotor wouldnt even publicly talk like this about his contractors.
 
HoiceNJuicy said:
Ngannou noticed:




Dana mad because Francis stood up for himself and made a shit ton more money in boxing. Eat shit, Egg!
It's BS. from Dana because what could have Ngannou said to him other than wanting more money.
 
Abhorrent conduct from the pink goof. Not surprised he didn't like Francis. They couldn't really be anymore different
 
2004 account said:
A truly professional promotor wouldnt even publicly talk like this about his contractors.
Imagine the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, soccer, tennis, or any other sport where the president constantly shit talks on the fans, its contractors, the media and everyone else inbetween. Shows just how low trash and a big piece of shit Dana is. No wonder why he is named after a bitch.
 
2004 account said:
A truly professional promotor wouldnt even publicly talk like this about his contractors.
Dana White and professional don't belong in the same sentence and never will.

He's a shit person to the core and only shit human beings would support this piece of shit.
 
For people who like this guy, imagine he's your boss at your 9-5 where you work.
 
