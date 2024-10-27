BoxerMaurits
Damn, didn’t hold back there:
wanted to create fighters union, create fighters healthcare and demanded fighters pay increase as wellOpening free gyms, giving scholarships to kids and finacing MMA events in his home country.
Horrible person.
Ngannou noticed:
Dana mad because Francis stood up for himself and made a shit ton more money in boxing. Eat shit, Egg!
Only when it suits. He's decided he didn't like Jones before, especially after UFC 151Wonder if he likes Jones enough as a person to do business with him.
Imagine the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, soccer, tennis, or any other sport where the president constantly shit talks on the fans, its contractors, the media and everyone else inbetween. Shows just how low trash and a big piece of shit Dana is. No wonder why he is named after a bitch.A truly professional promotor wouldnt even publicly talk like this about his contractors.
Dana White and professional don't belong in the same sentence and never will.A truly professional promotor wouldnt even publicly talk like this about his contractors.