Media Dana White: “We still don’t want to re-sign Mokaev”

Mokaev and Dailey should go bowling.
 
I would love to know what he did to piss them off so bad.

They usually aren't this negative towards the prospect of hiring/re-hiring any fighter.
 
Hopefully Dana sticks to his guns on this
thank-you-kiroko96-on-bilibili-for-these-gifs-v0-xps0ghlki1md1.gif
Don't give in - Dana!!
 
Mokaev needs to keep on winning and get some confidence in his striking. He did shit the bed v Kape though... both of them did actually.
 
The ufc was telling Mokaev not to shoot for takedowns and to stand and bang and make it exciting. Mokaev kept shooting takedowns.
 
I'd say assaulting people (ie suckerpunching Kape) at the UFC PI played a pretty big role.
 
UFC fighters do way worse though

Ban for life has to be something more personal.
 
I remember his first fight in the UFC he went balls out and got a submission in under a minute.
Where the hell did that energy go? His fights then became really boring up until he got a submission. And the Kape fight was nap/food/piss break tier boring.

Just a weird UFC career. I don't really miss him now that he's gone either.
 
Good for Mokaev, keep winning elsewhere to pad the record and let the top guys at 125 get old and walk into an even easier picture.
 
