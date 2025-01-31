BoxerMaurits
I would love to know what he did to piss them off so bad.
They usually aren't this negative towards the prospect of hiring/re-hiring any fighter.
UFC fighters do way worse thoughI'd say assaulting people (ie suckerpunching Kape) at the UFC PI played a pretty big role.
Hopefully Dana sticks to his guns on thisDon't give in - Dana!!