Media Dana White: “Conor McGregor isn’t Boxing Logan Paul or KSI. UFC-return in the Fall”

Do you think Conor will fight again this year?

Lol I just got my first closeup of conors chest tattoo. Wtf is that. Looks like a monkey on powder with a crown on his head.
 
Bottom line is, everyone is still angling for the hottest fight in town, the Mcgregor fight.
 
It sounds like UFC and Conor are duking it out in negotiations so it's going to keep getting delayed until Conor gives in
 
Do you think McGregor will fight again this year?

Pretty easy answer for last year, this year, and next year....

If he blows through his money and is broke, he will fight again. If he is still making money from side adventures he will remain retired and doing coke.
 
Unlike most I think Conor fights again. Maybe not in the UFC but it will be embarrassing like Tyson, BJ, Tony, etc.
 
All Conor posts on his social media now are BKFC and props to Turki.

It's obvious he wants to leave the UFC (without fighting out his contract).
 
Good news! He didn't say Jake Paul! That's the fight that guy from ESPN was really reporting, even after ESPN had reported the Logan fight was signed and ready, which I guess was actually a fake report, but the Jake fight was definitely real.

Looks like it's still possible, @koa pomaikai

I mean, that is basically his entire personality.
 
The potential of a Mcgregor boxing fight is already the biggest news in MMA. Just that it could happen is bigger than anything else going on in MMA.

If it actually happens? We’re talking world record shattering event in the history of not just mma but all of sports.
 
Conor vs. RuPaul vs. Donald Trump Triple Treat Last Drag Standing Striptease Match confirmed for Survivor Series 2025 main event.
 
When's that Jake Paul fight happening?
 
