All Conor posts on his social media now are BKFC and props to Turki.It sounds like UFC and Conor are duking it out in negotiations so it's going to keep getting delayed until Conor gives in
I mean, that is basically his entire personality.Lol I just got my first closeup of conors chest tattoo. Wtf is that. Looks like a monkey on powder with a crown on his head.
Good news! He didn't say Jake Paul! That's the fight that guy from ESPN was really reporting, even after ESPN had reported the Logan fight was signed and ready, which I guess was actually a fake report, but the Jake fight was definitely real.
Looks like it's still possible, @koa pomaikai
When's that Jake Paul fight happening?The potential of a Mcgregor boxing fight is already the biggest news in MMA. Just that it could happen is bigger than anything else going on in MMA.
If it actually happens? We’re talking world record shattering event in the history of not just mma but all of sports.