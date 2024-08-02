Dana White’s Top 5 #UFC fighters All-Time 👑

Simple Southerner
Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
Conor brought alot of but lol at being #3
What's your top 5
Conor brought alot of but lol at being #3
yeah Usman is totally terrible lol idk why he is on the list at all lolConnor and Usman????? I guess Connor made him alot of money but Usman? Top ten but not cracking a fairly universal top 5 of GSP, Jones, Silva, Aldo, and MM
he beat THE colby covington. the colbiest of all covingtons.yeah Usman is totally terrible lol idk why he is on the list at all lol
would 100% swap Usman for Aldo, no one will remember Usman in a few years timeConnor and Usman????? I guess Connor made him alot of money but Usman? Top ten but not cracking a fairly universal top 5 of GSP, Jones, Silva, Aldo, and MM
Aldo over DC, but yeah pretty muchJones
Anderson
GSP
Mighty Mouse
DC