Dana White’s Top 5 #UFC fighters All-Time 👑

Connor and Usman????? I guess Connor made him alot of money but Usman? Top ten but not cracking a fairly universal top 5 of GSP, Jones, Silva, Aldo, and MM
 
Gsp ( no roids)
Jon (juice)
Ando (juice)
Khabib
Stipe

Kind of hard coming up with a top 5 I didn't think it thru good enough
 
LtGvHN.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,200
Messages
55,961,119
Members
175,010
Latest member
admnri

Share this page

Back
Top