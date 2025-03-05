  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Dana went on First Take to promote UFC 313 but ended up talking more about boxing instead

Not surprising at all. Dana White even watches boxing on a tiny screen when sitting cageside at a UFC PPV

0_Screenshot-2021-11-07-at-060017.png
 
<Manning1>

It’s over man
Dana will be slowly phasing out UFC and moving strictly to PowerSlap and PowerBox
 
<Manning1>

It’s over man
Dana will be slowly phasing out UFC and moving strictly to PowerSlap and PowerBox
New business idea for Dana, PowerStomp!
The rules are simple, one homeless dude lays down on concrete and the other homeless dude stomps his head.
Whoever ends up paralyzed last wins the athletic competition.
 
Fake Tough Guy Dana used to carry Mayweather's luggage back in the day
 
LOL

running the "promotion like it should be"

anyone want to tell her boxing is a sport and not a promotion
 
No doubt Dana will be getting cryogenically frozen when he nears his time, maybe even with a Power Slap towel over his noggin instead of a UFC one.
 
New business idea for Dana, PowerStomp!
The rules are simple, one homeless dude lays down on concrete and the other homeless dude stomps his head.
Whoever ends up paralyzed last wins the athletic competition.
This was hilarious to me because PowerSlap is basically halfway there, so the joke has that element of realism, which ironically increases the absurdity.
 
New business idea for Dana, PowerStomp!
The rules are simple, one homeless dude lays down on concrete and the other homeless dude stomps his head.
Whoever ends up paralyzed last wins the athletic competition.
Shit it wouldn't be surprising. It wouldn't be homeless people. Look at slap those dudes are the dumbest people I've ever seen.
 
Boxing is in Dana's blood, ever since he was an up and coming women's boxercise instructor coming out of Boston.

Screen-Shot-2018-08-24-at-11.08.22.png
 
