- Joined
- Apr 2, 2020
- Messages
- 639
- Reaction score
- 3,423
Did Dana just refer to Boxercise as the sport of boxing?
It’s over man
Dana will be slowly phasing out UFC and moving strictly to PowerSlap and PowerBox
No doubt Dana will be getting cryogenically frozen when he nears his time, maybe even with a Power Slap towel over his noggin instead of a UFC one.
New business idea for Dana, PowerStomp!
The rules are simple, one homeless dude lays down on concrete and the other homeless dude stomps his head.
Whoever ends up paralyzed last wins the athletic competition.
But that is just because you respect other peoples health because of your power.I do boxercise, I wouldn't say I participate in the sport of boxing