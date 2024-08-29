Dana wants to be the UFC's biggest draw

Th3 Gr38 1
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 24, 2015
- Messages
- 1,555
- Reaction score
- 1,254
That's why he refused to book Conor or Khamzat for such a long time. Anyone who can get more attention than him is buried. I'm worried he'll do the same to DDP.
When will Endeavor realize that a 57 year old bald tai-bo instructor isn't a draw, especially considering that the UFC is a fight promotion and Dana isn't a fighter.
