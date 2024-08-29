Dana wants to be the UFC's biggest draw

T

That's why he refused to book Conor or Khamzat for such a long time. Anyone who can get more attention than him is buried. I'm worried he'll do the same to DDP.

When will Endeavor realize that a 57 year old bald tai-bo instructor isn't a draw, especially considering that the UFC is a fight promotion and Dana isn't a fighter.
 
The UFC wants the exposure the most, not Dana.

Best decision the UFC ever made in their business model is make the UFC the brand when you think of MMA.

Look at every org that touted fighter first, blah blah shit through out the history of MMA. Where are they now?????
 
He's going to have a rough go of that then. Guy has all the personality of a steaming pile of dog feces.
 
Lmao DDP is not even close to get the attention Khamzat and Conor ir even Dana get, wtf.
 
I really don't understand the messed up turn around for these fighters.

The dude that just beat Junior Tafa a week ago said he' ready to fight next week. We probably won't see him fight til next year.

WHY?
 
The UFC wants the exposure the most, not Dana.

Best decision the UFC ever made in their business model is make the UFC the brand when you think of MMA.

Look at every org that touted fighter first, blah blah shit through out the history of MMA. Where are they now?????
Agree, you see morons online saying "I train ufc" - and they are f'n serious!
 
Dana is the biggest draw in the ufc and without him the whole thing falls apart immediately. He really is a gift from sweet baby Jesus. If I can be half the man Dana is one day I’ll be blessed I’ll probably rough my wife up a bit too.
 
The UFC wants the exposure the most, not Dana.

Best decision the UFC ever made in their business model is make the UFC the brand when you think of MMA.

Look at every org that touted fighter first, blah blah shit through out the history of MMA. Where are they now?????
BOLD TAKE!

You are Zigging -- when most others are Zagging.
 
Not true. If Dana wanted to be the UFC's biggest draw, he would have gotten rid of Bruce Buffer.
 
I really don't understand the messed up turn around for these fighters.

The dude that just beat Junior Tafa a week ago said he' ready to fight next week. We probably won't see him fight til next year.

WHY?
Because the UFC dosent like fights
 
Bullshit, Dana wants the most money.
That gives him more money and might -> more prestige inmidst rich people.

But yeah he definately wants to be on TV, Podcasts and so on all the time.
He is narcistic in that way.
 
well yeah

belal's post championship fight speech didn't get the high view count.

it was "Dana's belt wrap video"
 
This take is reaching for those grapes, trying to make that wine, and the wine is sounding like a violin, with that cheese and wine.

<{Joewithit}>
 
Obvious troll thread. But Dana certainly is more interested in marketing himself than marketing the fighters.
 
