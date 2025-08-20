Both Fluffy and De Ridder have tried to back out of their planned headliner of a Fight Night in Canada. Acknowledging that Chimaev wants to be an active champion

and is feeling fresh to jump back into the octagon to defend his title.



This is what RDR said: "There's some momentum now (behind the scenes), I'm going to let Ali (Abdelaziz) cook for a couple days, and we'll figure it out soon, hopefully."



"It would be awesome to do it in Abu Dhabi again. That would be awesome! It makes sense, too, if we look at the division. I'm ready for it. Let's see if the UFC wants it."



As it turns out, the UFC are now pressing the brakes, seeming unsure how to deal with such short time between championship fights. Apparently, Alex Pereira fighting

at UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill was a desperate measure and they were actually hoping to avoid that. With him planned to take on Jiri sometime after.



RDR vs Fluffy now have to take on eachother but are promised by Dana that a good performance can make them leapfrog the Imavov vs Borralho winner. Ali tried his best,

but had to settle for that deal. The rumor is that team Chimaev now will look for a one-off money fight outside of the title picture - and defend his title later on instead.