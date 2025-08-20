  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Rumored Dana/UFC unsure of MW title fight for UFC 321, denying willing parties

Both Fluffy and De Ridder have tried to back out of their planned headliner of a Fight Night in Canada. Acknowledging that Chimaev wants to be an active champion
and is feeling fresh to jump back into the octagon to defend his title.

This is what RDR said: "There's some momentum now (behind the scenes), I'm going to let Ali (Abdelaziz) cook for a couple days, and we'll figure it out soon, hopefully."

"It would be awesome to do it in Abu Dhabi again. That would be awesome! It makes sense, too, if we look at the division. I'm ready for it. Let's see if the UFC wants it."

As it turns out, the UFC are now pressing the brakes, seeming unsure how to deal with such short time between championship fights. Apparently, Alex Pereira fighting
at UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill was a desperate measure and they were actually hoping to avoid that. With him planned to take on Jiri sometime after.

RDR vs Fluffy now have to take on eachother but are promised by Dana that a good performance can make them leapfrog the Imavov vs Borralho winner. Ali tried his best,
but had to settle for that deal. The rumor is that team Chimaev now will look for a one-off money fight outside of the title picture - and defend his title later on instead.
 
Source?
 
Unheralded Truth said:
As it turns out, the UFC are now pressing the brakes, seeming unsure how to deal with such short time between championship fights.
JFC, they let Khamzat have a 1 week turnaround when he first showed up in UFC. But now that he's champion fighting in October is too soon?? Holy fucking shit.
<DisgustingHHH>

How will the sherdog neckbeards blame Khamzat for this one?
 
Dana/UFC don´t wanna ruin Aspinall and Gane´s night that is why I believe instead they will probably book Chimaev on the first possible Card in January in Abu Dhabi. Brining Chimaev on that card brings alot of circus with it plus I don´t think Aspinall and Gane wanna get demoted to a co-main.

Both RDR and Chimaev wanted the fight but I guess it is due to conflicting schedule that has forced Dana to keep his old headliners and make room for Chimaev on January a fresh PPV in Abu Dhabi
 
Poirierfan said:
Cut the bullshit, If Khamzat wants a quick turnaround they should have someone ready for him. There's plenty to choose from.
Dana/UFC don´t wanna raid in on Aspinall and Gane´s night which is also the right thing to do as the contract is signed.

This is their card besides the UFC will only over-stack a card if it is UFC 400
 
Jeffery09 said:
Dana/UFC they don´t wanna raid in on Aspinall and Gane´s night which is also the right thing to do as the contract is signed.

This is their card besides the UFC will only over-stack a card if it is UFC 400
<36>

hardly anyone cares about that fckn fight
 
Poirierfan said:
RDR, Fluffy, Ciao,. Doesn't matter, give him a body if he wants to stay busy. The dude hasn't been fighting hardly at all. It's always good when a champ wants to stay active. Too many only fight once or twice a year.
Did you read ? They all have fights coming. Imavov vs Caillou and RDR vs Hernandez, that's the issue. <36>
 
Adamant said:
JFC, they let Khamzat have a 1 week turnaround when he first showed up in UFC. But now that he's champion fighting in October is too soon?? Holy fucking shit.
<DisgustingHHH>

How will the sherdog neckbeards blame Khamzat for this one?
Isn’t Khamzat literally a neckbeard himself ?
 
