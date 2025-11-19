Rumored Dana tried to make Islam vs Conor ?

So with Dana saying there’s no chance Jon will fight at the White House, and with Conor being locked in recently, does that mean they’re preparing for a Conor vs. Islam Ultra Pro Max fight?
It's too early to tell but from the sound of it Dana doesn't trust either Jones nor Conor to headline that card. Dana probably has nightmares about them pulling out. He's stuck between two alleged coke heads essentially

I bet Alex vs somebody will be the main candidate. Alex Pereira is reliable and exciting.
 
LOL.
No way, Conor want a winable fight.
At this point in time... They need to drag up some has been.
Rematch with Cowboy?
 
What is the plan? Islam will eat Conor after or before the real dinner.
 
