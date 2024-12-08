Leinster Rugby
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2015
- Messages
- 8,156
- Reaction score
- 9,434
Dana White breaks silence on Conor McGregor after UFC star's civil conviction
Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC since July 2023 but was expected to make his return to the Octagon this year after his bout with Michael Chandler was cancelled.
www.irishstar.com
"What do you mean, what's my reaction?" White responded to a reporter's inquiry. "If I had a comment, I would've put it out already."
Seems he's creating distance between himself and this toxic cesspit but not exactly going out on a limb.