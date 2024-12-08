News Dana tight-lipped on McGregor situation

Leinster Rugby

Leinster Rugby

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
8,156
Reaction score
9,434
www.irishstar.com

Dana White breaks silence on Conor McGregor after UFC star's civil conviction

Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC since July 2023 but was expected to make his return to the Octagon this year after his bout with Michael Chandler was cancelled.
www.irishstar.com www.irishstar.com


"What do you mean, what's my reaction?" White responded to a reporter's inquiry. "If I had a comment, I would've put it out already."

Seems he's creating distance between himself and this toxic cesspit but not exactly going out on a limb.
 
He’s done Dana just can’t say it yet. Seriously time to stipe the talk about this guy he’s not even relevant in hypothetical matchup talk anymore.
 
"Conor McGregor was NEVER my friend!"

- Dana White
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Dana pleading the Fifth means it's serious
Click to expand...

I mean more serious if Dana said they were releasing him lol or said what he did was terrible.

He can’t say anything good about it, doesn’t want to say anything bad about it, so he’s keeping his mouth shut.

He’s doing Conor a favor by not bringing more attention to the case.
 
I guess Dana is still hoping for Conor McGregors return. Line up behind Micheal Chandler bro
 
He just wants a financial asset under contract and dont talk about it until the new tv deal is signed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Media Dana White: From here on, I'm not going to talk about Conor until when he's healed and he's right
2 3
Replies
53
Views
3K
skylolow
skylolow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,164
Messages
56,630,951
Members
175,319
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top