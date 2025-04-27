News Dana: The DDP vs Chimaev fight is happening. Done deal.

Looks like they chose to go with DDP vs Chim despite the injury of the former:



“Oh, we all know that fight’s happening, uh, the du Plessis vs. Khamzat fight, it’s happening."

“It’s just not happening in the International Fight Week… But that fight is done, just not happening for a while."
 
Its happening at ....fall in Abu Dhabi then?

Fight island baby....

Khamzat not getting that visa after all?
 
BRICS countries are dominating the world. America and Europe are nowhere lmao.

Chimaev by brutal KO, though.

khamzat-khamzat-chimaev.gif


Khamzat-Chimaev-5.png
 
