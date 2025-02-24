Dana slandering Cejuda post fight is nothing new

filthynumber1
Dana slandered GSP after Hendricks fight.
Dana throws shots at anyone and everyone pretty much except Chuck.
Never seen a prez of a sport act so unprofessionally towards his athletes
I'm just trying to put a A List of "protected" fighters that could do no wrong in Dana's eyes
Like I said I'd say it's pretty much Chuck
Remember this gem
Wasted Chuck on AM talk show
Dana blamed the people who brought Chuck there that day and Chuck while sniffing lines all night prior to an morning interview promoting the movie 300 was completely blameless
Anyone else make that A list protection?
Discuss
