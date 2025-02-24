  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Dana slandering Cejuda post fight is nothing new

Dana slandered GSP after Hendricks fight.
Dana throws shots at anyone and everyone pretty much except Chuck.

Never seen a prez of a sport act so unprofessionally towards his athletes

I'm just trying to put a A List of "protected" fighters that could do no wrong in Dana's eyes

Like I said I'd say it's pretty much Chuck


Remember this gem
Wasted Chuck on AM talk show


Dana blamed the people who brought Chuck there that day and Chuck while sniffing lines all night prior to an morning interview promoting the movie 300 was completely blameless

Anyone else make that A list protection?

Discuss
 
Thanks for having that woman's ass in your avatar, otherwise...I don't have anything else to add to this thread at the moment.
 
hey buddy maybe to can add what he actually said about him? a little context goes a long way pal.

but he was probably right Henry acted like a little b and put on an acting performance that would meke even Aljo blush.
 
